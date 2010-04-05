Turnaround Tuesday MT4 EA

🔁 Turnaround Tuesday EA – Ride the Weekly Reversal with Confidence!

Take your trading to the next level with the Turnaround Tuesday EA, a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most time-tested price action patterns in the forex market – the Turnaround Tuesday.

🎯 What is Turnaround Tuesday?

This strategy is based on the historical tendency of certain forex pairs to reverse their direction early in the week – typically on Tuesday – after strong Monday movements. Our EA is engineered to identify these high-probability reversals and execute trades with precision.

💼 For Beginners & Experienced Traders Alike

Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned trader looking to automate your strategy, Turnaround Tuesday EA is built with flexibility and performance in mind. The intuitive settings and robust risk management make it ideal for traders of all levels.

⚙️ Key Features & Customizable Settings

Customize the EA to fit your trading style and risk profile:

Magic Number – Assign a unique ID to this EA to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

Lot Size – Fixed lot size for full control over trade volume.

Auto Lot – Enable dynamic position sizing based on account balance and risk.

Risk Percent – Define how much of your account balance to risk per trade when auto lot is enabled.

Stoploss Percent – Control how much of your position you're willing to risk per trade.

Inner Bar Strength Value – Fine-tune trade signal filtering for better entry timing.

Day to Open / Day to Close – Define which days the EA should start and stop looking for setups (e.g., Open on Monday, close on Tuesday).

Start Hour / Minute – Set the specific time to begin monitoring the market.

Close Hour / Minute – Set the time to stop trading and close positions.

📈 Why Traders Love Turnaround Tuesday EA

✅ Trades one of the most reliable weekly reversal patterns

✅ Fully automated with customizable settings

✅ Works on major forex pairs

✅ Built-in risk management

✅ No martingale, grid, or dangerous strategies

✅ Clean, simple interface

⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. While the Turnaround Tuesday EA is based on historically reliable patterns and has shown strong performance in backtesting and live use, market conditions can change. Always use proper risk management and test in demo before going live.

🎓 Ready to Let the Market Work for You Every Tuesday?

Download the Turnaround Tuesday EA now and start trading with confidence using a strategy rooted in decades of market behavior!







