is a precision-engineered, volume-based indicator that transforms raw market volume into an intuitive, color-coded signal system. Built on concepts from Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) and Smart Money principles, this tool removes the guesswork from volume interpretation and gives traders clear, actionable insights on when to buy or sell —

Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, this indicator offers dynamic visual cues — using color zones, threshold markers, and directional histograms — to identify:

Volume climaxes

Reversal zones

Smart Money accumulation/distribution

Entry and exit points based on actual market participation

It includes fully customizable alert and visual settings for efficient real-time decision-making.

Why This Beats Traditional Volume Indicators:

Feature Standard Volume Indicator Volume Footprint Analysis Shows actual volume size ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Shows volume sentiment ❌ No ✅ Yes — with color-coded direction Visual trend clarity ❌ Limited (uniform bars) ✅ Clear reversal & continuation zones Smart Money behavior detection ❌ Not possible ✅ Detects accumulation/distribution Easy to read at a glance ❌ Hard to interpret ✅ Instant understanding via colors Buy/sell cues ❌ Not direct ✅ Marked by arrows and color zones





Key Settings and Inputs:

Threshold Control: Set your own warning and extreme volume levels.

Lookback Periods: Customize how far back to analyze tops, bottoms, and PPO logic.

Alerts & Notifications: Enable sound, push, or email alerts when key conditions are met.

Bullish/Bearish Markers: Unique code and color configuration for easy spotting.

Best Use Cases:

Spotting potential trend reversals

Filtering out false breakouts

Confirming breakout trades

Enhancing entry/exit timing with live volume context

Who It's For:

Traders who find standard volume bars hard to interpret.

Anyone applying Wyckoff/VSA logic manually and wants a visual helper.

Scalpers, swing traders, and intraday traders looking for volume confirmation.

