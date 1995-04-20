Volume Footprint Analysis
- Indicateurs
- Suvashish Halder
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138565/
Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, this indicator offers dynamic visual cues — using color zones, threshold markers, and directional histograms — to identify:
Volume climaxes
Reversal zones
Smart Money accumulation/distribution
Entry and exit points based on actual market participation
It includes fully customizable alert and visual settings for efficient real-time decision-making.
|Feature
|Standard Volume Indicator
|Volume Footprint Analysis
|Shows actual volume size
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|Shows volume sentiment
|❌ No
|✅ Yes — with color-coded direction
|Visual trend clarity
|❌ Limited (uniform bars)
|✅ Clear reversal & continuation zones
|Smart Money behavior detection
|❌ Not possible
|✅ Detects accumulation/distribution
|Easy to read at a glance
|❌ Hard to interpret
|✅ Instant understanding via colors
|Buy/sell cues
|❌ Not direct
|✅ Marked by arrows and color zones
Key Settings and Inputs:
Threshold Control: Set your own warning and extreme volume levels.
Lookback Periods: Customize how far back to analyze tops, bottoms, and PPO logic.
Alerts & Notifications: Enable sound, push, or email alerts when key conditions are met.
Bullish/Bearish Markers: Unique code and color configuration for easy spotting.
Best Use Cases:
Spotting potential trend reversals
Filtering out false breakouts
Confirming breakout trades
Enhancing entry/exit timing with live volume context
Who It's For:
Traders who find standard volume bars hard to interpret.
Anyone applying Wyckoff/VSA logic manually and wants a visual helper.
Scalpers, swing traders, and intraday traders looking for volume confirmation.