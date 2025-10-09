Morning and Evening Star Pro
- Dzmitry Kurylenka
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A Reversal Strategy Based on Candlestick Patterns with Intelligent Money Management
Strategy Description
The "Morning & Evening Star Pro" Expert Advisor automatically detects strong reversal signals on the chart using the classic candlestick patterns "Morning Star" (bullish reversal) and "Evening Star" (bearish reversal).
Key Advantages:
✅ High Accuracy – Filtering via RSI and trend (SMA 200)
✅ Risk Management – Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage
✅ Market Adaptability – Works on any asset (Forex, stocks, indices)
✅ False Signal Protection – Strict entry conditions
✅ Tester Support – Optimized for backtesting
✅ Proven Strategy – Default settings optimized for EURUSD on H4 timeframe, tested on historical data from 2020–2024
Input Parameters
1. Trading Settings
-
RiskPercent (2.0) – Risk percentage per trade (recommended: 0.5–2%)
-
UseMoneyManagement (true) – Enable automatic lot calculation
-
FixedLotSize (0.1) – Fixed lot size (if money management is disabled)
-
StopLoss (800) – Stop loss in points
-
TakeProfit (100) – Take profit in points
-
MagicNumber (12345) – Unique EA identifier
2. RSI Filter
-
UseRSIFilter (true) – Enable RSI filtering
-
RSIPeriod (14) – RSI indicator period
-
RSIOverbought (60) – Overbought level for sell signals
-
RSIOversold (40) – Oversold level for buy signals
3. Trend Filter (Moving Average)
-
UseTrendFilter (true) – Consider price position relative to SMA
-
MAPeriod (200) – Moving average period
-
MAMethod (MODE_EMA) – Calculation method (SMA/EMA)
How the EA Works
1️⃣ Identifies Patterns:
-
"Morning Star" – After a downtrend
-
"Evening Star" – After an uptrend
2️⃣ Filters Signals:
-
Checks RSI (overbought/oversold conditions)
-
Compares price to 200 SMA (trend filter)
3️⃣ Calculates Lot Size:
-
Formula: Lot = (Balance × Risk%) / (Stop Loss × Point Value)
-
Or uses a fixed lot size
4️⃣ Opens a Trade with specified Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Usage Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H4, D1 (most stable signals)
-
Instruments: Any (requires optimization)
-
Deposit: From $100 (with 1% risk per trade)