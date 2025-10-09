Morning and Evening Star Pro

A Reversal Strategy Based on Candlestick Patterns with Intelligent Money Management

Strategy Description

The "Morning & Evening Star Pro" Expert Advisor automatically detects strong reversal signals on the chart using the classic candlestick patterns "Morning Star" (bullish reversal) and "Evening Star" (bearish reversal).

Key Advantages:

✅ High Accuracy – Filtering via RSI and trend (SMA 200)

✅ Risk Management – Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage

✅ Market Adaptability – Works on any asset (Forex, stocks, indices)

✅ False Signal Protection – Strict entry conditions

✅ Tester Support – Optimized for backtesting

✅ Proven Strategy – Default settings optimized for EURUSD on H4 timeframe, tested on historical data from 2020–2024

Input Parameters

1. Trading Settings

RiskPercent (2.0) – Risk percentage per trade (recommended: 0.5–2%)

UseMoneyManagement (true) – Enable automatic lot calculation

FixedLotSize (0.1) – Fixed lot size (if money management is disabled)

StopLoss (800) – Stop loss in points

TakeProfit (100) – Take profit in points

MagicNumber (12345) – Unique EA identifier

2. RSI Filter

UseRSIFilter (true) – Enable RSI filtering

RSIPeriod (14) – RSI indicator period

RSIOverbought (60) – Overbought level for sell signals

RSIOversold (40) – Oversold level for buy signals

3. Trend Filter (Moving Average)

UseTrendFilter (true) – Consider price position relative to SMA

MAPeriod (200) – Moving average period

MAMethod (MODE_EMA) – Calculation method (SMA/EMA)

How the EA Works

1️⃣ Identifies Patterns:

"Morning Star" – After a downtrend

"Evening Star" – After an uptrend

2️⃣ Filters Signals:

Checks RSI (overbought/oversold conditions)

Compares price to 200 SMA (trend filter)

3️⃣ Calculates Lot Size:

Formula: Lot = (Balance × Risk%) / (Stop Loss × Point Value)

Or uses a fixed lot size

4️⃣ Opens a Trade with specified Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Usage Recommendations