🏆 LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get Murray Grid EA for just $299! The price will increase to $600 soon. Don't miss this launch discount! 🏆

Murray Grid EA: Advanced Trading with Murray Math and Grid Strategy

Murray Grid EA is a professional trading robot that combines the precision of Murray Math Levels with the power of a grid trading strategy. It is designed to identify key support and resistance levels and execute trades with high accuracy, while a built-in grid system helps to average positions and maximize profit potential during trending markets.

Key Features:

Murray Math Levels: Automatically calculates and draws all 13 crucial Murray Math levels on your chart for precise market structure analysis.

Intelligent Entry System: Opens trades not directly at the level, but at a user-defined distance from it, confirming the price's intention to break through.

Grid Trading Module: If the first trade moves against the price, the EA automatically opens additional positions at pre-calculated Murray levels, using a lot multiplier to average the entry price.

Risk Management: Includes multiple risk control options: fixed lot, risk-based lot calculation, and automatic closure of all trades upon reaching a target profit percentage of the balance.

Flexible Configuration: Fully customizable entry levels, take profit levels, distance percentages, grid depth, and lot multiplier.

Visual Feedback: All Murray levels are clearly displayed on the chart with customizable colors and styles.

How It Works:

The EA waits for the price to approach a key Murray level (e.g., [0/8] for Buy, [8/8] for Sell). When the price touches a configured distance from the level, it opens the first trade. If the price reverses and moves to the next Murray level, the EA opens a new grid trade with a larger volume, reducing the breakeven point. The entire basket of trades closes automatically when the total profit reaches the specified percentage of the account balance.

Ideal For: Traders who want to automate strategies based on Murray Math and are looking for a system that can manage trades using a defensive grid approach.