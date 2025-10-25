Vondereich MT5
- Experts
- Mohd Hakim Johari
- Version: 1.43
- Mise à jour: 25 octobre 2025
[MT5] Vondereich EA – Adaptive Averaging with Selectable Signal Systems
Unleash the next evolution of automated trading.
Vondereich EA for MetaTrader 5 combines precision, flexibility, and adaptive intelligence in one powerful system. Designed for traders who demand both control and automation, it merges a robust averaging engine with an Adaptive Layering System and Selectable Signal Modules, putting you fully in command of your trading strategy.
🧠 Key Features
-
Fully Automated Logic – Executes complete trade cycles automatically, from entry to profitable closure.
-
Adaptive Layering System – Dynamically adjusts Pipstep and Max Orders using real-time ATR-based volatility. Widens in high volatility, tightens in stable markets — effectively managing risk.
-
Selectable Signal Systems – Choose your preferred entry logic:
-
Stochastic Oscillator – Detect overbought/oversold reversals.
-
PSAR + EMA Trend – Follow the market’s momentum with trend confirmation.
-
-
Advanced Averaging & Basket Management – Sophisticated martingale-based logic manages trade baskets efficiently to reach a target profit.
-
Signal Filters On/Off – Each signal system has its own toggle (e.g., EnableStochasticFilter , EnablePsarEmaFilter ), allowing you to switch between filtered trend entries or unfiltered grid starts.
-
Adjustable Trading Hours – Trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoiding high-impact news periods.
-
Multi-Instrument Ready – Optimized for Forex majors, minors, and metals — especially effective on XAUUSD (Gold).
⚙️ Trading Strategy
Core Engine: Adaptive Averaging
The EA manages trades using progressive lot sizing based on LotMultiplier and AveragingStepPips . When the Adaptive Layering System is enabled, it automatically optimizes pipstep spacing and the maximum order count according to live volatility. The goal is consistent basket-level profit management with dynamic risk control.
Entry Logic: Your Choice
Vondereich gives you full control over how the first trade is initiated:
-
Stochastic Mode – Best for ranging or sideways markets.
-
PSAR + EMA Mode – Ideal for trend-following setups.
-
Filter Off Mode – Instantly open the first trade (no signal check) for a pure grid or martingale approach.
💼 Account Compatibility
-
Works with Standard, Micro, and Cent accounts.
-
Minimum Recommended Deposit:
-
$100 for Standard accounts
-
10,000 USC for Cent accounts
-
👤 Who Is It For
-
Trend Followers – who prefer confirmation-based entries.
-
Grid Traders – who rely on layered averaging for consistent profits.
-
Martingale Users – who want full control over progression and risk logic.
Whether you trade manually or prefer a full automation setup, Vondereich EA adapts to your trading personality and risk appetite.
🧩 Source Code Option
The full, clean .mq5 source code is available for purchase directly from the developer.
Ideal for:
-
Developers seeking to customize or expand features.
-
Resellers and advanced users who want full ownership and transparency.
📩 Contact via Telegram: