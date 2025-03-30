Pacific Breakout

🔥  "PACIFIC BREAKOUT" — Catch a Wave of Profit on Breakouts of Sessions! 🔥

🚨 Are You Tired Of Missing Key Breakouts?
Manual calculation of levels, dozens of indicators and missed signals will be a thing of the past!

📈 What Does Pacific Breakout Do?

This is your personal analytical robot that:

The pulse accumulation range of the Pacific session is automatically determined (1:00 GMT+3 Sydney).

 - We analyze the second candle after the market opens, because the extended spread does not give a clear idea of accumulation.

 - We are waiting for the opening of the Tokyo session (2:00 GMT+3 Tokyo) with its liquidity.

 - We are catching a Wave of Profit at the Breakdown of the Session.🔥🔥🔥

✅ Gives accurate breakdown signals with Buy/Sell arrows.

 Additional filter of signals and exit points.

✅ Calculates take profits, stop losses and Fibonacci levels for you.

✅ Sends Push, Email and Sound alerts - you won't miss the deal!


🚀 Not an Indicator, but a Trader's Swiss Knife:

  • 🎯 Auto-trap for breakouts: sees the zone of the Pacific session → predicts an explosion of liquidity before the European session by moving to the Tokyo session.

  • 📊 Fibo-grid up to 1109.8%: as if you have a prophet of volatility living in your terminal.

  • 🔔 Sniper signals: Arrows appear ONLY when there is a confirmed breakdown (no false alarms!).

📱 What Does It Look Like?

➡️ The blue rectangles represent the accumulation zones of the upcoming pulse.

➡️ The arrows are clear entry points.

➡️ The arrows of the second type are a filter of signals and exit points and a reversal of movement.

➡️ The color levels are TP/SL and Fibo-grid.


