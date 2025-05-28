Amunisi
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Muhammad Umar Bakri
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 28 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Greetings Everyone :)
AMUNISI is a simple-complexity Expert Advisor for trading XAUUSD (GOLD).
|Live Trading Account (MT4) : AMUNISI
|EA SPECIFICATIONS
|Pair
|>>
|XAUUSD / GOLD
|On Chart (TimeFrame)
|>>
|M1 (1 Minute)
|Open Trade
|>>
|1
|Slippage
|>>
|50 (Max Spread)
|TP & SL
|>>
|Fixed (Hidden Mode Feature)
|Magic No.
|>>
|Default (or Your Own)
|Trading Time (GMT +3)
|>>
|My Settings
|EA Settings
|>>
|Default (My Settings)
|MY RECOMMENDATIONS
|Trading Lot(s)
|0.01 Lot (per US$ 100)
|Minimum Deposit
|US$ 100
|Max Leverages
|1 : 500
|Brokers
|All Brokers (Tight Spreads)
|THE BENEFITS
|EA REQUIREMENTS
* Note : Past performance is not indicative of future results.
** Results may vary due to several factors such as spread, price movements and technical problem.
Best Regards.