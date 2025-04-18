TopTradeB

TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach.

  • Easy to use – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start.

  • Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model.

  • Trades are calculated based on current account balance, adapting to your capital level.

  • Backtest it thoroughly to understand the behavior, and use it if it fits your trading style.

This is a martingale-based EA. Please ensure proper risk management and only use it on accounts that meet the recommended balance criteria.

