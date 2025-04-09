TopTrade A
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Asadullah Habibi
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Güncellendi: 21 Nisan 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach.
Easy to use – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start.
Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model.
Trades are calculated based on current account balance, adapting to your capital level.
Backtest it thoroughly to understand the behavior, and use it if it fits your trading style.
This is a martingale-based EA. Please ensure proper risk management and only use it on accounts that meet the recommended balance criteria.