TTM Squeeze MT4

Updates 9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info. 24/10/2023 - Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range. Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself. So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might develop a MT5 version. All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chan

FREE