TTM Squeeze MT4

Overview

The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move.

Configuration Guide

Volatility Settings

  • The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility.
  • When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected.
  • The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out.

True Range Option

  • Optionally use True Range instead of Average True Range for more sensitive KC calculations.

Visual Display Settings

  • The histogram represents market momentum and shows the strength/direction of moves.
  • A momentum line is displayed over the histogram to track trend changes.
  • Widths of both histogram and momentum line can be adjusted for visual clarity.

Alert System

Notification Options

  • Choose to receive alerts via on-screen messages, email, or push notifications.
  • All notification types can be toggled on or off independently.

Squeeze Phase Alerts

  • Enable alerts when a squeeze starts (BB moves inside KC).
  • Enable alerts when the squeeze ends and expansion begins (BB moves outside KC).

Momentum Filters

  • Apply filters to only receive bullish alerts when momentum is strong.
  • Similarly, limit bearish alerts to periods with strong downward momentum.

Signal Types and Visual Cues

Crossover Signals

  • Bullish crossover signals indicate potential upward momentum shifts.
    • These are marked with arrows in a specific color, style, and size.
  • Bearish crossover signals suggest a shift to downward momentum.
    • These are also marked distinctly.

Continuation Signals

  • Bullish continuation signals appear during sustained upward trends.
  • Bearish continuation signals occur during ongoing downward moves.
  • Both are visualized with unique arrows.

Reversal Signals

  • Bullish reversal signals aim to catch price turning points from down to up.
  • These are shown with a different arrow style to distinguish them from other signals.

How to Use the Indicator

  1. Identify Squeeze: Look for the squeeze signal when the market compresses.
  2. Watch for Expansion: Be ready for a breakout when the expansion alert triggers.
  3. Follow Momentum: Use the histogram and momentum line to gauge the direction.
  4. Use Signal Arrows: Pay attention to crossover, continuation, and reversal arrows for entry/exit opportunities.
  5. Confirm with Other Tools: Combine with price patterns, support/resistance, or other indicators for confirmation.

 


Önerilen ürünler
BPR and SFP indicator ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
BPR and SFP Indicator for ICT Trading on MT4 The BPR + SFP Indicator integrates two highly effective trading concepts: Breakout and Retest (BPR) and Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) . This combination enables traders to assess market strength and pinpoint optimal entry opportunities with greater accuracy. By analyzing price action and market reactions at significant levels, this indicator helps identify swing failures, breakouts, confirmations, and retracements. It offers clear visual alerts through
FREE
Gold Levels MTF MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend.   Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimat
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
Afsal Meerankutty
4.52 (23)
Göstergeler
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
FREE
Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Göstergeler
Bitcoin 999  - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!  Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains
FREE
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
ChannelRSI4
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ChannelRSI4   The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with dynamic levels of overbought and oversold zones. Dynamic levels change and adjust to the current changes in the indicator and prices, and represent a kind of channel. Indicator settings period_RSI - Averaging period for calculating the RSI index. applied_RSI - The applied price. It can be any of the price constants: PRICE_CLOSE - Closing price, PRICE_OPEN - Opening price, PRICE_HIGH - Maximum price for the period, PRICE_LOW - Minimum
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
FractalEfficiencyIndicator
Todd Terence Bates
Göstergeler
A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for volatile markets none the less
FREE
Absolute Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Principles of construction of the indicator.               The Absolute Bands (AB) indicator is reminiscent of the Bollinger Bands indicator with its appearance and functions, but only more effective for trading due to the significantly smaller number of false signals issued to them. This effectiveness of the Absolute Bands indicator is due to its robust nature.               In the Bollinger Bands indicator, on both sides of the moving average - Ma, there are lines spaced from Ma by the standa
FREE
Forex Reversal Trend Pro
Truong Cong Truc
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Indicator : Forex Reversal Trend  The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position. Version PRO:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70867 Telegram: https://t.me/tForexSniper
FREE
The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Göstergeler
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
FREE
Smoothed CCI Commodity Channel Index
Amin Bardarani
Göstergeler
This indicator smoothes the value of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and reduces its volatility. By using this indicator, the fluctuations created by the CCI indicator are reduced. The smoothed CCI value is placed in a buffer that you can use in your EA and strategy. Leave me a comment if you want By using this indicator, you no longer need to use the Moving Average indicator on the CCI indicator.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Stochastic Arrow
Anton Iudakov
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies. Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy. There are signal alerts. Doesn't redraw its values. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA 5 strategies. The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / over
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Smoothed Stochastic Oscillator
Victor Golovkov
Göstergeler
Индикатор сглаженного Stochastic Oscillator (xStoh) Входные параметры: xK Period - K период xD Period - D период xSlowing - замедление xMethod - метод усреднения (0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xPrice field - тип цены (0 - Low/High | 1 - Close/Close) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Stochastic Oscillator (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iStochastic).
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
DR IDR for all sessions
Chi Chun Ho
4.93 (15)
Göstergeler
Updates 9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info. 24/10/2023  -  Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range. Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself. So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might  develop a MT5 version. All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chan
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Momentum Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Göstergeler
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Schaff Trend Cycle nedir? Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), trend dönüşlerini zamanında tespit etmek için tasarlanmış bir osilatör türü göstergedir. Geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar veya MACD gibi göstergelerden farklı olarak, STC piyasa döngülerini momentum ile birleştirerek bir trendin başlangıcını ve sonunu daha net şekilde tanımlamaya yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler Net trend dönüş sinyalleri: Trend yükselirken STC çizgisi yukarı yönelir, düşerken aşağı yönelir. Yatay piyasalarda gürültü azaltımı: D
FREE
RSI cyclic
Mattia Marco Platania
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Cyclic Smoothed Relative Strength Indicator The cyclic smoothed RSI indicator is an enhancement of the classic RSI, adding additional smoothing according to the market vibration, adaptive upper and lower bands according to the cyclic memory and using the current dominant cycle length as input for the indicator. The cRSI is used like a standard indicator. The chart highlights trading signals where the signal line crosses above or below the adaptive lower/upper bands. It is much more responsive
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya g
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Göstergeler
Altın Trend   - bu iyi bir hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması, bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. En iyi gösterge sinyalleri: - SATIŞ için = kırmızı histogram + kırmızı KISA işaretçi + aynı yönde sarı sinyal oku + kırmızı trend yön oku. - AL için = mavi histogram + mavi UZUN işaretçi + aynı yönde aqua sinyal oku + mavi trend yön oku. Göstergenin faydaları: 1. Gösterge yüksek doğrulukta sinyaller üretir. 2.
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 2 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MT5 Bar Replay Pro
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 5’in kısıtlamaları nedeniyle EA, Strateji Testçisi modunda ça Nasıl çalıştığını görmek için demo sürümünü indirebilirsiniz. Bu EA'yı kullanmanın iki temel adımı şunlardır: How To Use EA'yı istediğiniz sembole Constructor girişi ile yükleyin. Ardından, yeni oluşturulan özel sembole Controller girişi ile EA'yı yükleyin. Overview MT5 Bar Replay Pro, MetaTrader 5’in TradingView’in "Bar Replay" özelliğine verdiği yanıttır. MT5’in tüm 21 zaman dilimini destekler ve brokerınızın sağla
Trend Wave Surfer
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MT4 Version GENEL BAKIŞ Bu gösterge, gelişmiş bir trend takip modeli ile dinamik fiyat reddi algılama, dinamik mum renklendirme ve ATR tabanlı hedef projeksiyonunu birleştirerek, traderlara trend devamı kurulumlarını tanımlamak ve yönetmek için eksiksiz bir görsel sistem sunar. Doğrudan grafik üzerine bindirilir, potansiyel trend değişimlerini otomatik olarak tespit eder, uyarlanabilir destek/direnç yakınlarındaki reddi doğrular ve yapılandırılmış risk-getiri kararlarını desteklemek için hesa
Lowess Channel
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MT5 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bound
FREE
MT4 Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Göstergeler
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Wave Trend Surfer MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Göstergeler
MT5 Version GENEL BAKIŞ Bu gösterge, gelişmiş bir trend takip modeli ile dinamik fiyat reddi algılama, dinamik mum renklendirme ve ATR tabanlı hedef projeksiyonunu birleştirerek, traderlara trend devamı kurulumlarını tanımlamak ve yönetmek için eksiksiz bir görsel sistem sunar. Doğrudan grafik üzerine bindirilir, potansiyel trend değişimlerini otomatik olarak tespit eder, uyarlanabilir destek/direnç yakınlarındaki reddi doğrular ve yapılandırılmış risk-getiri kararlarını desteklemek için hesa
SMC Breakout Channels
Tinashe Ndarimani
Göstergeler
SMC Breakout Channels Anticipate market breakouts with precision. SMC Breakout Channels automatically detect accumulation and distribution ranges where professional traders (“smart money”) are most active. By combining volatility-based range detection with real-time volume analysis, this tool highlights the key breakout zones that often precede strong directional moves. Advantages Clarity: No clutter, just clean breakout boxes with clear bullish/bearish bias. Early Signals: Detect hidden ac
Lowess Channel MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Göstergeler
MT4 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bounda
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optional
FREE
Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Göstergeler
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Line Break
Tinashe Ndarimani
Yardımcı programlar
This EA generates custom Line Break charts on a separate symbol using the following input settings: 1. LineBreak input int LineBreak = 3; Use: Defines the number of lines required for a reversal (e.g., 3-line break chart). Set to 1: For 1-line break charts (more responsive). Higher values: Create smoother, trend-following charts. 2. StartDate input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01';s Use: Specifies the date from which historical data should be loaded and processed. 3. LineBreakTime input bool L
FREE
Heiken Ashi Charts
Tinashe Ndarimani
Yardımcı programlar
This EA generates custom Heiken Ashi bars (Standard or Smoothed) on a separate symbol. Below is a guide for using the EA effectively with each input setting: 1. HeikenAshiType input ENUM_HEIKEN_ASHI HeikenAshiType = HEIKEN_STANDARD; Options: HEIKEN_STANDARD or HEIKEN_SMOOTHED Use: Choose the type of Heiken Ashi to generate: HEIKEN_STANDARD for traditional Heiken Ashi bars. HEIKEN_SMOOTHED for smoothed versions using MA filters. 2. SmoothingPeriod input int SmoothingPeriod = 7; Use: Applies only
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt