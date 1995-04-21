Line Break
- Yardımcı programlar
- Tinashe Ndarimani
- Sürüm: 1.0
This EA generates custom Line Break charts on a separate symbol using the following input settings:
1. LineBreak
input int LineBreak = 3;
- Use: Defines the number of lines required for a reversal (e.g., 3-line break chart).
- Set to 1: For 1-line break charts (more responsive).
- Higher values: Create smoother, trend-following charts.
2. StartDate
input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01';s
- Use: Specifies the date from which historical data should be loaded and processed.
3. LineBreakTime
input bool LineBreakTime = true;
- Use: Determines whether to use the actual open time for custom candles.
- Set to false: If you want each bar to form without referencing standard chart times.
4. LineBreakTimer
input int LineBreakTimer = 1000;
- Use: Enables periodic updates to the custom chart (in milliseconds).
- Set to 0: Disables the timer-based updating.
5. LineBreakBook
input bool LineBreakBook = true;
- Use: Enables real-time updates using market book (tick data).
- Set to false: If market book is not available or needed.