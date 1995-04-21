Line Break

This EA generates custom Line Break charts on a separate symbol using the following input settings:

1. LineBreak

input int LineBreak = 3;

  • Use: Defines the number of lines required for a reversal (e.g., 3-line break chart).
  • Set to 1: For 1-line break charts (more responsive).
  • Higher values: Create smoother, trend-following charts.

2. StartDate

input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01';s

  • Use: Specifies the date from which historical data should be loaded and processed.

3. LineBreakTime

input bool LineBreakTime = true;

  • Use: Determines whether to use the actual open time for custom candles.
  • Set to false: If you want each bar to form without referencing standard chart times.

4. LineBreakTimer

input int LineBreakTimer = 1000;

  • Use: Enables periodic updates to the custom chart (in milliseconds).
  • Set to 0: Disables the timer-based updating.

5. LineBreakBook

input bool LineBreakBook = true;

  • Use: Enables real-time updates using market book (tick data).
  • Set to false: If market book is not available or needed.


 


