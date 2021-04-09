Heiken Ashi Charts
- Yardımcı programlar
- Tinashe Ndarimani
- Sürüm: 1.1
This EA generates custom Heiken Ashi bars (Standard or Smoothed) on a separate symbol. Below is a guide for using the EA effectively with each input setting:
1. HeikenAshiType
input ENUM_HEIKEN_ASHI HeikenAshiType = HEIKEN_STANDARD;
- Options: HEIKEN_STANDARD or HEIKEN_SMOOTHED
- Use: Choose the type of Heiken Ashi to generate:
- HEIKEN_STANDARD for traditional Heiken Ashi bars.
- HEIKEN_SMOOTHED for smoothed versions using MA filters.
2. SmoothingPeriod
input int SmoothingPeriod = 7;
- Use: Applies only to HEIKEN_SMOOTHED. Sets the smoothing period.
- Recommendation: Higher values = smoother bars.
3. SmoothingMethod
input enMaTypes SmoothingMethod = ma_lwma;
- Options: ma_sma, ma_ema, ma_smma, ma_lwma, etc.
- Use: Select the moving average type used for smoothing.
4. StepSize
input int StepSize = 0;
- Use: Adds fixed steps to the smoothed bars for stair-step appearance.
- Set to 0: Disables stepping.
5. UseBetterFormula
input bool UseBetterFormula = false;
- Use: Enables an alternate calculation formula for smoothed HA.
- Set to true: If you want a more dynamic smoothing effect.
6. StartDate
input datetime StartDate = D'2024.03.01';
- Use: Set the start date for historical Heiken Ashi chart generation.
- Note: Earlier dates may increase processing time.
7. UpdateByTimer
input bool UpdateByTimer = true;
- Use: Controls whether to update the custom chart via a timed loop.
8. UpdateIntervalMs
input int UpdateIntervalMs = 1000;
- Use: If UpdateByTimer is true, this sets how frequently (ms) the EA checks for new ticks.
- Set to 0: Disables timer.
9. WatchMarketBook
input bool WatchMarketBook = true;
- Use: Enables real-time updates using market book data when available.
- Note: Recommended to keep this on for live environments.