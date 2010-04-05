🦈 RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts





Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks.





Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.

It enters only SELL positions and adapts dynamically to price action, volatility, and trade sequences.





---









---





🔻 KEY FEATURES:





• Sell-Only Entry System

• Adaptive Recovery Logic

• Dynamic Spacing & Take-Profit

• Built-in Volatility Control

• Fully Compatible with Hedging Brokers

• No Indicators – 100% Price Action Based





---





⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:





• Pair: EURUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 operation

• Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (or equivalent cent account)

---





💬 NEED HELP?





Message me directly on MQL5 for backtests, optimization tips, or setup assistance.



