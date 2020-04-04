Wiki Hex XAU

Wiki Hex XAU is the version designed for GOLD. It integrates indicators and optimized computational algorithms to execute orders while gradually spreading orders according to the settings. This makes it highly effective in a market with frequent price fluctuations.
You can customize the volume for each order, the TP value when orders are triggered, or the step for entering each individual order separately.

By utilizing RSI, EMA, and SMC indicators along with optimized algorithms, this EA has proven to generate excellent profits.

Additionally, you can use the compound interest feature in the settings, allowing the volume to gradually increase based on the profits earned.

With backtest results from August 2024 to the present (March 2025), it has multiplied the initial capital by 15 times—truly incredible and amazing, isn’t it? (With a capital of 10,000 and running the default parameters with set file in comment below)

Setup:

  • Target Market: Gold
  • Optimal Timeframe: Any
  • Ideal Account Types: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
  • Deposit: min 1000 (u can use with CENT account).
  • it is better to use VPS 24/7.


Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Wiki Gold Pro V1
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.67 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Wiki Gold Pro EA is a product specifically designed for gold trading; it operates on the M15 timeframe, offering high performance and simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released so that everyone can use it. Please backtest it before applying. Below are the results I obtained for the year 2023, from January 2023 to the end of October 2023. Do give a 5-star vote if you find it effective, and share it with others so they can learn about it. Wiki Gold Pro V1 This
FREE
Wiki Golden
Huynh Tan Linh N
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Continuing the pursuit of better profitability, the Wiki Golden version introduces a new user experience. While the daily order quantity remains limited, its performance is impressive. You can conduct a backtest to see clearer results. Below is the backtested data from January 2022 to December 2023. Wiki Golden has been enhanced with the implementation of simplified parameters compared to its previous versions, providing user convenience. Setup: Target Market : Gold Optimal Timeframe : M30 Ideal
FREE
Wiki Gold Pro V2
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wiki Gold Pro V2 is the latest version of the second-generation gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with a noticeable reduction in drawdown. It operates on the M15 timeframe, delivering high performance, and maintains a simple configuration with fewer parameters, similar to V1. The results obtained for the period from January 2022 to the end of November 2023 are highly promising, based on real tick data. Setup: Target Market : Gold Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN
Wiki Trade
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Wiki Trade EA is a product meant for EURUSD/GBPUSD trading; it is used on the M15 timeframe, provides high performance, and has a simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released for everyone to use. Be sure to backtest it before you start using it. Please give it a 5-star rating if you find it effective, and share the information with others. Setup: Target Market : EURUSD/GBPUSD Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
FREE
