Wiki Hex XAU

Wiki Hex XAU is the version designed for GOLD. It integrates indicators and optimized computational algorithms to execute orders while gradually spreading orders according to the settings. This makes it highly effective in a market with frequent price fluctuations.
You can customize the volume for each order, the TP value when orders are triggered, or the step for entering each individual order separately.

By utilizing RSI, EMA, and SMC indicators along with optimized algorithms, this EA has proven to generate excellent profits.

Additionally, you can use the compound interest feature in the settings, allowing the volume to gradually increase based on the profits earned.

With backtest results from August 2024 to the present (March 2025), it has multiplied the initial capital by 15 times—truly incredible and amazing, isn’t it? (With a capital of 10,000 and running the default parameters with set file in comment below)

Setup:

  • Target Market: Gold
  • Optimal Timeframe: Any
  • Ideal Account Types: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
  • Deposit: min 1000 (u can use with CENT account).
  • it is better to use VPS 24/7.


