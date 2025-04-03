XPowerAI Gold

3.33

XPower AI Gold – AI-Powered Gold Trading for Maximum Precision

Trade Gold (XAUUSD) with intelligent automation! XPower AI Gold is a fully automated trading system designed to optimize your Gold trading strategy with AI-driven market analysis, smart trade execution, and dynamic risk management. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA helps you maximize profit potential while minimizing risk—without constant manual adjustments.

🚀 Why Choose XPower AI Gold?

1️⃣ AI-Powered Market Analysis & Execution

Multi-Faceted AI Analysis – Detects profitable trade opportunities in real-time
AI News MonitoringAutomatically pauses trading before high-impact news to reduce risk
Smart Risk Control – Adjusts trade decisions based on volatility and market trends

2️⃣ Precision Trading & Risk Management

AI Direction Control – Ensures trades follow Gold market trends accurately
AI Auto Lot Sizing – Adjusts trade sizes dynamically based on account balance
No-Martingale, Single-Order Strategy – Trades with strict risk controls (No grid, no martingale)

3️⃣ Maximizing Profit Potential

AI Take Profit & Stop LossOptimized trade exits to secure gains and reduce risk
AI Trailing Stop – Dynamically adjusts to lock in profits when trends continue
Adaptive AI Learning – The system continuously improves its strategy based on past performance

4️⃣ User-Friendly & Adaptive

Fully AutomatedNo coding or manual adjustments needed—just set and let it trade
Beginner-Friendly – Works right out of the box with optimized settings
Self-Learning AI – Adapts to changing market conditions for long-term consistency

🎯 Unlock the Full Version at ALGOFOREST.COM

This is a free trial version only only limited to demo accounts — but the full version lets you unlock the full power of XPower AI Gold and trade XAUUSD with precision and confidence.

💡 Try it now, then upgrade to the full version at ALGOFOREST.COM to take your Gold trading to the next level!

💼 Explore more than just our products — see the full power of our AI ecosystem.

Visit our AI Signals Page to track live performance and discover our latest automated trading solutions.

İncelemeler 25
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.07.20 01:51 
 

Good EA with clever input sets . I finetuned my own goldusd M15 , seems the ea is generating now nice profit . thank you so much for the creator .

edwardtsui
26
edwardtsui 2025.05.03 08:26 
 

All AI and You can choose on/off with different para !!

Sui Cheung Tam
363
Sui Cheung Tam 2025.05.02 20:14 
 

XPowerAI Gold is a Powful Tool.

Önerilen ürünler
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Ai God EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Random DCA MT4
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert is using free indicator, please   BBMA.ex4.zip . This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use defaul
FREE
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Future EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. This demo version trades USDJPY. Features It does not use Martingale; No grid; No scalping; No excessive parameters; Fixed lot; No complicated settings. Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20. Deals are closed by T
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
CubeMaster Lite
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
Swing Climber EurUsd H1
Marco Bortolamasi
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD H1 Simple Martingale that works on daily swing levels, low DD, TP and SL defined on the basis of certain pre-set calculations in the algorithm, executes one trade at a time, weekly trading no overnight on weekends, possibility to establish customized exit times, possibility of customize money management. average return of 7.92% per year with the factory settings of the V1, it is always constantly updated, it is recommended to use it with a GMT +2 server TESTED SINCE 2003  Happy trading
FREE
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Adaptive Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
FREE
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Forex Fighter 4
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols:  EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD.  The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be
Alpha Striker us30 by YSF
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Striker US30 by YSF is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 by YSF is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no mart
Alpha Striker us30 V2
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Striker US30 V2  is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 V2 is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale,
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
Whoosh
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
WHOOSH – EA Smart Heiken Ashi Grid Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH è un Expert Advisor (EA) intelligente e multi-timeframe basato su Heiken Ashi, progettato per catturare rapidamente lo slancio del mercato, gestire dinamicamente le posizioni e proteggere i conti con una gestione completa del rischio. Questo EA combina la potenza del filtraggio dei trend, la media a griglia controllata e una gestion
Gold Ultimate bs
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ultimate_bs represents a sophisticated MT4 forex indicator designed for trading XAUUSD, encompassing various strategies and management techniques, including the Martingale strategy. This indicator operates autonomously, selecting trades during specific times of the day after undergoing multiple checks and filters. It incorporates robust risk management protocols, automatically closing trades upon reaching predefined profit or loss thresholds to safeguard capital. Moreover, it features a bre
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Uzman Danışmanlar
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
OneClickCloseAll
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
One-Click Close All – Instantly Exit All Trades in MT4 Take control of your trades with One-Click Close All , a powerful MT4 script designed for fast market exits. With a simple drag-and-drop action, you can close all open orders instantly—no more manually closing trades one by one. Key Features: Instant Order Closure – Exit all open trades with a single click, perfect for volatile markets. Drag & Drop Simplicity – No complex steps—just drop the script onto your chart to execute. Essen
FREE
ZigZag Helper
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Trading with Advanced Market Analysis! Gain an edge in forex trading with a comprehensive analysis suite that helps you categorize volatility, estimate swing lengths, and make data-driven decisions based on historical market behavior. Key Features: Advanced Swing Detection Customize sensitivity to price movements by defining minimum bars and price shifts required for a new swing. Tailor it to your trading style for precise trend identification. Volatility Analysis
FREE
Open Chart Buy Sell Colors
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
In the dynamic world of trading, visual acuity is paramount for making informed decisions. For traders who struggle with color blindness—a condition that affects approximately 5-10% of males and a much lower percentage of females—distinguishing between buy and sell signals can be particularly challenging. ​ Recognizing this unique challenge, we are proud to introduce “Open Buy Sell Color”, a MetaTrader 4 script designed to enhance visual clarity for all traders. This tool offers customization o
FREE
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
MACD Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MACD Optimiser – AI-Enhanced MACD Settings for Smarter Trading The MACD Optimiser is an advanced tool that supercharges the classic MACD indicator by automatically finding the best parameter settings for different market conditions. Powered by AI and historical data analysis, it eliminates guesswork and helps traders make more precise, data-driven decisions. Why Use MACD Optimiser? Automated Optimization – No more trial-and-error. The tool fine-tunes the MACD’s fast EMA, slow EMA, and sign
FREE
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable Ca
FREE
Update History 28
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Update History 28 – Instantly Refresh Historical Data for 28 Major Currency Pairs Keep your market analysis accurate and up to date with Update History 28 , a powerful script that refreshes historical data for 28 major forex pairs in MT4 with just one click. No more manually updating charts—this tool ensures you always have the latest price history for precise trading decisions. Key Features: One-Click Data Refresh – Instantly update historical data for 28 major forex pairs. Enhanced Mar
FREE
Martingale Scanner
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs. Why Use Martingale Scan
FREE
CopiTemplateToAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Copy Template to All Charts – Instantly Apply Your Chart Setup in MT4 Save time and ensure consistency with Copy Template to All Charts , a powerful MT4 script that instantly applies your selected chart template to all open charts with just one click. No more manual adjustments—this tool helps you maintain a uniform trading setup effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Template Application – Instantly copy your preferred chart template to all open charts. Save Time & Effort – Eliminate the
FREE
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Mtf Bands Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf Bands Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patte
FREE
One Click Open 28
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
One-Click Open 28 – Instantly Load 28 Forex Charts in MT4 Boost your trading efficiency with One-Click Open 28 , a powerful MT4 script that instantly opens 28 major forex pair charts with just one click. No more wasting time setting up charts manually—this tool helps you focus on market analysis and trade execution. Key Features: Instant Chart Setup – Open 28 forex pair charts in one click, eliminating manual setup. Time-Saving Automation – Spend less time opening charts and more time an
FREE
Mtf MACD Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Mtf MACD Standard can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf MACD Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patterns or structure
FREE
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Avera
FREE
CloseAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4 Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts , a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action. Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a c
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patt
FREE
Bingo Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Yardımcı programlar
Bingo – Smart Exit Automation for MT4 In the realm of trading, having a reliable exit strategy is just as crucial as finding the right entry. Bingo, an expert advisor for MT4, is designed to automate your trade exits with precision—ensuring you lock in profits and minimize losses without second-guessing your decisions. With advanced trailing take profit and stop loss, Bingo takes the complexity out of trade management, helping traders maintain discipline and execute their strategies flawlessly.
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Yardımcı programlar
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Filtrele:
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.07.20 01:51 
 

Good EA with clever input sets . I finetuned my own goldusd M15 , seems the ea is generating now nice profit . thank you so much for the creator .

TKL
99
TKL 2025.06.25 14:25 
 

Seems not working. No trade open after few days

英夫 富永
278
英夫 富永 2025.06.11 18:52 
 

good

Miu Lan Chan
129
Miu Lan Chan 2025.05.17 03:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jesus Javier Munoz Luengo
170
Jesus Javier Munoz Luengo 2025.05.09 15:24 
 

Lo puse hace unos dias y hoy me hizo la primera operacion y voy negativo cerca de 500€ con 0.10 en el xauusd lleva 12h negativo en temporalidad de 5min... me esperaba algo mejor

FF35 tommy
33
FF35 tommy 2025.05.06 06:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Anthony Lew
28
Anthony Lew 2025.05.06 06:08 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Soo
48
Soo 2025.05.06 04:19 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

jaytang
24
jaytang 2025.05.06 03:42 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

gary lim
18
gary lim 2025.05.06 03:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Oi See Gloria Lau
125
Oi See Gloria Lau 2025.05.04 05:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Man
170
Man 2025.05.03 10:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

edwardtsui
26
edwardtsui 2025.05.03 08:26 
 

All AI and You can choose on/off with different para !!

Man Fai Tse
118
Man Fai Tse 2025.05.03 03:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Sui Cheung Tam
363
Sui Cheung Tam 2025.05.02 20:14 
 

XPowerAI Gold is a Powful Tool.

Tom Dai
210
Tom Dai 2025.05.02 18:50 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

yokoyokochan
98
yokoyokochan 2025.05.02 16:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

John W
53
John W 2025.05.02 15:22 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

マーク リ
217
マーク リ 2025.05.02 14:59 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Wai Kuen Fan
140
Wai Kuen Fan 2025.05.02 14:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

12
İncelemeye yanıt