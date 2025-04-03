MACD Optimiser

5

MACD Optimiser – AI-Enhanced MACD Settings for Smarter Trading

The MACD Optimiser is an advanced tool that supercharges the classic MACD indicator by automatically finding the best parameter settings for different market conditions. Powered by AI and historical data analysis, it eliminates guesswork and helps traders make more precise, data-driven decisions.

🔹 Why Use MACD Optimiser?

Automated Optimization – No more trial-and-error. The tool fine-tunes the MACD’s fast EMA, slow EMA, and signal line for you.
More Accurate Signals – Improved trend detection and fewer false signals.
Adaptable to Any Market – Works across symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

🚀 Key Features

Smart Historical Data Analysis
• Scans past market data to find the most effective MACD settings
• Avoids overfitting to maintain performance in live markets

Customizable Optimization Ranges
• Optimize using a specific number of bars or a custom date range
• Fine-tune strategy performance without manual calculations

Seamless Automation
• Automatically applies the best MACD parameters
• Adapts to changing market conditions in real time

📊 Smarter Trading Starts Here

MACD Optimiser isn’t just another indicator—it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading tool that enhances the reliability of your MACD signals and optimizes your strategy in minutes.

🎯 Unlock your potential with us at 👉 ALGOFOREST.COM

⚠️ THIS IS OUR FREE VERSION PROVIDED SOLELY FOR PARAMETER ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES! ⚠️

📢 FOR TRIAL AND FULL VERSION, PLEASE VISIT ALGOFOREST.COM ❗

💼 Explore more than just our products — see the full power of our AI ecosystem.

Visit our AI Signals Page to track live performance and discover our latest automated trading solutions.

Video MACD Optimiser
İncelemeler 6
hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.03 14:11 
 

This tools help a lot!

Önerilen ürünler
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
5 (4)
Göstergeler
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
Marcos Camargo
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator * Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20 (Screenshot1) Add the indicator with first setting, then add it again to the same graph with other settings. You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought Never open orders againt the slow setting trend Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend It will work better in Europe/USA markets, * M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 ma
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Göstergeler
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
TG Macd 2 Line MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Göstergeler
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader5 Version |  How-to Install Product | How-to
FREE
MACD Line 2 MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Göstergeler
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader5 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact
FREE
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Göstergeler
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
FREE
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
TripleFusion
Rami Fatmi Fernandez
Göstergeler
It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions. What makes this indicator unique? Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula. It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making i
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector NZDCAD
Gerhard Beyer
Göstergeler
RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector Gösterge, riski yönetmenin muhtemelen en basit yolunu sunar. Karmaşık ayarlar olmadan, sipariş yürütme için gerekli olan bilgileri tam olarak sağlar. Karmaşık ayarlar yok, istenen sipariş türünü seçin Market/Pending Siparişler, mevcut sermayenin yüzdesi olarak istenen riski ve risk-getiri oranını (Risk-Reward-Ratio RRR) girin. Market Siparişleri:  • Stop Loss (SL) çizgisini fare ile istenen konuma sürükleyin.  • Gösterge, izin verilen lot büyüklüğünü, SL/TP’ye o
FREE
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Vortex MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
The Vortex Indicator was first presented by Douglas Siepman and Etienne Botes in January 2010 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. Despite its based on a complex implosion phenomenon, the vortex is quite simple to interpret. A bullish signal is generated when +VI line cross above the -VI line and vice versa. The indicator is mostly used as a confirmation for trend trading strategies. The Vortex was inspired by the work of Viktor Schauberger, who studied the flow of water in tur
Macd Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator, you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This FREE version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here: MACD Multi Time Frame This blog post gives you REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis for FREE and tips how to trade the divergences: REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you a very good overview o
FREE
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Göstergeler
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
MACD divergence Simple edition
Liu Hao Yang
Göstergeler
MACD divergence Simple edition 原始MACD计算方式，升级为双线MACD，使判断更加直观更加贴合大宗交易平台的研究习惯，同时还会自动用实线标出背离，不用再从0开始苦学钻研。 同时，我还提供了提醒服务，在你忙于家务无暇顾及的时候只需要打开音响，一旦达成背离，第一时间就会让你知晓。 这是一款简单版的看背离指标，MACD的九天均线被称为“信号线”，然后绘制在MACD线的顶部，它可以作为买入和卖出信号的触发器。当MACD越过信号线时，交易员可以买入操作，当MACD穿过信号线以下时，交易者可以卖出或做空操作。移动平均收敛-发散（MACD）指标可以用几种方法解释，但更常见的方法是交叉、散度和快速上升/下降。
FREE
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Göstergeler
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
MACD CloseBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Göstergeler
The MACD CloseBars indicator is a trading system based on the MACD indicator popular among many traders, which is built on the principle of bars closing above the moving averages selected in the indicator settings. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors according to the trend: in case the bars in the main window of the chart are closed above/below the Fast Moving Average, Slow Moving Average individually or both together. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Aver
Mommentum Channel
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Göstergeler
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation. The system can be traded on any time frame and
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, grafikteki terminal RSI osilatörüne dayalı sinyalleri gösterir. Tekrarlanan sinyalleri filtrelemek mümkündür. Burada osilatör bir ters sinyal aramak için kullanılır. Salıncak stratejilerinde ve seviyelerden alım satımda bir giriş noktası olarak önerilir. Çok para birimli gösterge tablosu mevcuttur. Bununla birlikte, grafikler arasında kolayca geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Ürün tartışmalarında, panoyu yerleştirebileceğiniz bir algoritma önerebilirsiniz. Giriş parametreleri. Ana Ayarlar. Ba
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
Roman Golovatii
Uzman Danışmanlar
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
Pullback Power
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Pullback Power: Catch the Trend, Maximize Your Profit! Tired of chasing trades and getting caught in market noise? The Pullback Power indicator is your essential tool for finding high-probability entries in a trending market. It's not about guessing; it's about trading with confidence, knowing you have a system designed to confirm genuine trend continuation after a brief pullback . This smart indicator combines the reliability of EMA Crosses for established trend direction with the dynamic conf
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
M W Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (10)
Göstergeler
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
OneClickCloseAll
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
One-Click Close All – Instantly Exit All Trades in MT4 Take control of your trades with One-Click Close All , a powerful MT4 script designed for fast market exits. With a simple drag-and-drop action, you can close all open orders instantly—no more manually closing trades one by one. Key Features: Instant Order Closure – Exit all open trades with a single click, perfect for volatile markets. Drag & Drop Simplicity – No complex steps—just drop the script onto your chart to execute. Essen
FREE
XPowerAI Gold
Ka Ka Ho
3.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XPower AI Gold – AI-Powered Gold Trading for Maximum Precision Trade Gold (XAUUSD) with intelligent automation! XPower AI Gold is a fully automated trading system designed to optimize your Gold trading strategy with AI-driven market analysis, smart trade execution, and dynamic risk management . Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA helps you maximize profit potential while minimizing risk —without constant manual adjustments. Why Choose XPower AI Gold? 1️⃣ AI-Powered Mar
FREE
ZigZag Helper
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Trading with Advanced Market Analysis! Gain an edge in forex trading with a comprehensive analysis suite that helps you categorize volatility, estimate swing lengths, and make data-driven decisions based on historical market behavior. Key Features: Advanced Swing Detection Customize sensitivity to price movements by defining minimum bars and price shifts required for a new swing. Tailor it to your trading style for precise trend identification. Volatility Analysis
FREE
Open Chart Buy Sell Colors
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
In the dynamic world of trading, visual acuity is paramount for making informed decisions. For traders who struggle with color blindness—a condition that affects approximately 5-10% of males and a much lower percentage of females—distinguishing between buy and sell signals can be particularly challenging. ​ Recognizing this unique challenge, we are proud to introduce “Open Buy Sell Color”, a MetaTrader 4 script designed to enhance visual clarity for all traders. This tool offers customization o
FREE
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable Ca
FREE
Update History 28
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Update History 28 – Instantly Refresh Historical Data for 28 Major Currency Pairs Keep your market analysis accurate and up to date with Update History 28 , a powerful script that refreshes historical data for 28 major forex pairs in MT4 with just one click. No more manually updating charts—this tool ensures you always have the latest price history for precise trading decisions. Key Features: One-Click Data Refresh – Instantly update historical data for 28 major forex pairs. Enhanced Mar
FREE
Martingale Scanner
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs. Why Use Martingale Scan
FREE
CopiTemplateToAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Copy Template to All Charts – Instantly Apply Your Chart Setup in MT4 Save time and ensure consistency with Copy Template to All Charts , a powerful MT4 script that instantly applies your selected chart template to all open charts with just one click. No more manual adjustments—this tool helps you maintain a uniform trading setup effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Template Application – Instantly copy your preferred chart template to all open charts. Save Time & Effort – Eliminate the
FREE
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Mtf Bands Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf Bands Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patte
FREE
One Click Open 28
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
One-Click Open 28 – Instantly Load 28 Forex Charts in MT4 Boost your trading efficiency with One-Click Open 28 , a powerful MT4 script that instantly opens 28 major forex pair charts with just one click. No more wasting time setting up charts manually—this tool helps you focus on market analysis and trade execution. Key Features: Instant Chart Setup – Open 28 forex pair charts in one click, eliminating manual setup. Time-Saving Automation – Spend less time opening charts and more time an
FREE
Mtf MACD Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Mtf MACD Standard can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf MACD Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patterns or structure
FREE
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Avera
FREE
CloseAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4 Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts , a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action. Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a c
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patt
FREE
Bingo Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Yardımcı programlar
Bingo – Smart Exit Automation for MT4 In the realm of trading, having a reliable exit strategy is just as crucial as finding the right entry. Bingo, an expert advisor for MT4, is designed to automate your trade exits with precision—ensuring you lock in profits and minimize losses without second-guessing your decisions. With advanced trailing take profit and stop loss, Bingo takes the complexity out of trade management, helping traders maintain discipline and execute their strategies flawlessly.
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Yardımcı programlar
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Filtrele:
Tom Dai
210
Tom Dai 2025.05.03 15:28 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.03 14:11 
 

This tools help a lot!

yokoyokochan
98
yokoyokochan 2025.05.02 18:23 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

マーク リ
217
マーク リ 2025.05.02 15:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jeffrey
237
Jeffrey 2025.05.02 14:10 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Sun Chi Hon
191
Sun Chi Hon 2025.05.02 14:07 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt