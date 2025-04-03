Change All Timeframe
- Ka Ka Ho
- Sürüm: 1.0
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts
Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis.
✅ One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once.
✅ Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency.
✅ Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Quickly switch perspectives to adapt to market conditions.
Simplify your workflow with Change All Timeframe—an essential tool for fast and efficient charting!
