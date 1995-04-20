TMA Channel
- Göstergeler
- Oliver Hinrichs
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Two modified triangular MA as upper and lower bands that show the trend by changing color.
If both MAs show the same color, a confirmed trend is present.
The indicator can be switched on and off using a button on the chart.
This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
