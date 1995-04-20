Colored Gann

The Gann Hi-Lo indicator is a powerful tool for trend analysis.
This modified version colors the signal line and chart candles according to the trend direction.
In an uptrend, the candles and the line appear in a bullish color, while in a downtrend, they are displayed in a bearish shade.
This makes it easier to visually identify trend changes and provides traders with clear guidance.
Thanks to the simple interpretation of the indicator, traders can quickly react to market movements and make well-informed trading decisions.
The Gann Hi-Lo indicator is suitable for both short-term and long-term strategies and can be customized to fit different trading styles.
This modified version is part of our OH strategy.
