BBands Oszillator

An indicator based on the Bollinger Bands principle, modified by scaled calculation of standard deviations and
combined into oscillator bands make this indicator special.
An up and down trend is displayed clearly and concisely and, in addition, the integrated levels 70 and 90
show the possible end of the trend or the possibility of consolidation.
This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy
if you click on my name as a seller.
