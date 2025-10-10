MTF Candles Overlay MT5

MTF Candles Overlay - Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool

The MTF Candles Overlay is a powerful and visually intuitive indicator that allows traders to view candles from higher timeframes directly overlaid on their current chart. This eliminates the need to constantly switch between multiple timeframe charts, enabling faster analysis and better trading decisions.

Key Features

Complete Timeframe Coverage

All Standard Timeframes : M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN1

: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN1 Yearly Timeframe : Unique yearly (Y1) timeframe support for ultra-long-term analysis

: Unique yearly (Y1) timeframe support for ultra-long-term analysis Flexible Display: Overlay any higher timeframe on your current chart

Advanced Visualization

Full Candle Structure : Displays complete OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) data

: Displays complete OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) data Customizable Appearance : Choose separate colors for bullish and bearish candles Adjust line thickness for optimal visibility Toggle candle body fill on/off Show or hide candle wicks/shadows

: Clean Design: Non-intrusive overlay that maintains chart clarity

Performance & Usability

Adjustable History : Control the number of higher timeframe candles displayed (1-100+)

: Control the number of higher timeframe candles displayed (1-100+) Efficient Rendering : Optimized code for smooth performance

: Optimized code for smooth performance Real-time Updates : Automatically updates as new candles form

: Automatically updates as new candles form Easy Configuration: Simple input parameters for quick setup

How It Works

The indicator creates graphical objects (rectangles for bodies, trend lines for wicks) that represent higher timeframe candles on your current chart. Each candle accurately reflects the price action from the selected higher timeframe:

Yearly Candles : Aggregated from daily data showing the entire year's price movement

: Aggregated from daily data showing the entire year's price movement Standard Timeframes: Direct representation of the selected timeframe's OHLC data

Trading Applications

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Identify major support and resistance levels from higher timeframes

Spot trend direction on multiple timeframes simultaneously

Confirm entry signals using higher timeframe context

Smart Trade Timing

Enter trades on lower timeframes while respecting higher timeframe structure

Avoid trading against major higher timeframe levels

Time entries at the opening or closing of higher timeframe candles

Risk Management

Place stop losses based on higher timeframe candle extremes

Set profit targets aligned with higher timeframe structure

Assess overall market context before entering positions

Strategic Planning

Yearly candles for long-term investment analysis

Weekly/Monthly candles for swing trading strategies

Hourly/Daily candles for intraday precision

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default Higher Timeframe Select the timeframe to overlay (M1 to Y1) H1 Number of Candles How many higher timeframe candles to display 100 Bull Candle Color Color for bullish candles Navy Bear Candle Color Color for bearish candles Magenta Fill Candle Body Fill the candle bodies with color True Outline Thickness Width of candle borders and wicks 2 Display Shadows Show candle wicks/shadows True





Why Choose This Indicator?

✅ Complete Timeframe Range: From 1 minute to 1 year - the most comprehensive range available ✅ Professional Grade: Clean, efficient code optimized for performance ✅ Highly Customizable: Adapt the appearance to match your chart style ✅ Easy to Use: Intuitive parameters that work right out of the box ✅ No Repainting: Shows historical and current data accurately ✅ Universal Application: Works on all symbols and trading instruments

Perfect For

Day traders who need higher timeframe context

Swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes

Position traders using yearly analysis

Multi-timeframe strategy developers

Traders who want cleaner, more efficient chart layouts

Get Started Today

Transform your chart analysis with the power of multi-timeframe visualization. Stop switching between charts and start seeing the complete market picture on a single screen.

Note: The indicator requires the selected higher timeframe to be equal to or greater than your current chart timeframe. For example, you can display H4 candles on an M15 chart, but not M15 candles on an H4 chart.