MTF Candles Overlay MT5

MTF Candles Overlay - Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool

The MTF Candles Overlay is a powerful and visually intuitive indicator that allows traders to view candles from higher timeframes directly overlaid on their current chart. This eliminates the need to constantly switch between multiple timeframe charts, enabling faster analysis and better trading decisions.

Key Features

Complete Timeframe Coverage

  • All Standard Timeframes: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN1
  • Yearly Timeframe: Unique yearly (Y1) timeframe support for ultra-long-term analysis
  • Flexible Display: Overlay any higher timeframe on your current chart

Advanced Visualization

  • Full Candle Structure: Displays complete OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) data
  • Customizable Appearance:
    • Choose separate colors for bullish and bearish candles
    • Adjust line thickness for optimal visibility
    • Toggle candle body fill on/off
    • Show or hide candle wicks/shadows
  • Clean Design: Non-intrusive overlay that maintains chart clarity

Performance & Usability

  • Adjustable History: Control the number of higher timeframe candles displayed (1-100+)
  • Efficient Rendering: Optimized code for smooth performance
  • Real-time Updates: Automatically updates as new candles form
  • Easy Configuration: Simple input parameters for quick setup

How It Works

The indicator creates graphical objects (rectangles for bodies, trend lines for wicks) that represent higher timeframe candles on your current chart. Each candle accurately reflects the price action from the selected higher timeframe:

  • Yearly Candles: Aggregated from daily data showing the entire year's price movement
  • Standard Timeframes: Direct representation of the selected timeframe's OHLC data

Trading Applications

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • Identify major support and resistance levels from higher timeframes
  • Spot trend direction on multiple timeframes simultaneously
  • Confirm entry signals using higher timeframe context

Smart Trade Timing

  • Enter trades on lower timeframes while respecting higher timeframe structure
  • Avoid trading against major higher timeframe levels
  • Time entries at the opening or closing of higher timeframe candles

Risk Management

  • Place stop losses based on higher timeframe candle extremes
  • Set profit targets aligned with higher timeframe structure
  • Assess overall market context before entering positions

Strategic Planning

  • Yearly candles for long-term investment analysis
  • Weekly/Monthly candles for swing trading strategies
  • Hourly/Daily candles for intraday precision

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Higher Timeframe Select the timeframe to overlay (M1 to Y1) H1
Number of Candles How many higher timeframe candles to display 100
Bull Candle Color Color for bullish candles Navy
Bear Candle Color Color for bearish candles Magenta
Fill Candle Body Fill the candle bodies with color True
Outline Thickness Width of candle borders and wicks 2
Display Shadows Show candle wicks/shadows True


Why Choose This Indicator?

Complete Timeframe Range: From 1 minute to 1 year - the most comprehensive range available ✅ Professional Grade: Clean, efficient code optimized for performance ✅ Highly Customizable: Adapt the appearance to match your chart style ✅ Easy to Use: Intuitive parameters that work right out of the box ✅ No Repainting: Shows historical and current data accurately ✅ Universal Application: Works on all symbols and trading instruments

Perfect For

  • Day traders who need higher timeframe context
  • Swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes
  • Position traders using yearly analysis
  • Multi-timeframe strategy developers
  • Traders who want cleaner, more efficient chart layouts

Get Started Today

Transform your chart analysis with the power of multi-timeframe visualization. Stop switching between charts and start seeing the complete market picture on a single screen.

Note: The indicator requires the selected higher timeframe to be equal to or greater than your current chart timeframe. For example, you can display H4 candles on an M15 chart, but not M15 candles on an H4 chart.

