Candle Pattern Sync is your ultimate tool for precision and insight in trading. Step into the future of trading with this innovative indicator that’s designed to help you understand market behavior by analyzing historical patterns and giving you an idea of what might come next. While the forecasts provide valuable probabilities based on history, they’re not guarantees – think of them as a powerful guide to inform your decisions, not a definitive answer.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130138/

What Makes Candle Pattern Sync Special?

Smart Candle Pattern Recognition

Input numbers of candle, and Candle Pattern Sync works its magic by scanning historical market data to uncover patterns that match. Once it identifies similar past setups, it instantly forecasts the market's potential next move – putting you ahead of the game. Multi-Timeframe Mastery (MTF)

Why limit yourself to one timeframe? With the built-in MTF functionality, you can view forecasts from different timeframes all at once! Analyze the 1-minute chart while keeping an eye on the 1-hour forecast. Seamlessly bridge the gap between multiple perspectives for better-informed decisions. Customizable Color Zones & Detection

Personalize your analysis like never before. Choose your preferred color zones and set the number of candles the indicator will detect. Whether you want a broader historical scope or precise, tight-knit patterns, Candle Pattern Sync adjusts to your needs. Dynamic MTF Panel Options

Fine-tune the way forecasts appear on your screen with MTF panel customization. Select text sizes, colors, and styles to fit your workflow perfectly. Enjoy a clean, easy-to-read interface that makes trading a breeze.

Why Traders Love Candle Pattern Sync

Accurate Forecasting : The powerful forecasting algorithm means you’ll always have a glimpse of what’s next, allowing you to plan trades with confidence.

Flexibility Meets Simplicity : Advanced enough for professional traders, yet intuitive enough for beginners.

Full Customization: Make it yours with robust input options that adapt to your trading style.

How It Works

Select your input candle. Candle Pattern Sync finds and matches historical patterns instantly. View forecasts for the next potential move – from the same timeframe or even across multiple timeframes using the MTF panel. Personalize the color zones, detect settings, and visual display to your exact specifications.

Why You Need This Indicator

Imagine having the ability to recognize patterns, predict outcomes, and adapt to ever-changing market conditions faster than ever. With Candle Pattern Sync, you don’t just react to the market – you anticipate it. Remember, forecasts provide probabilities based on historical data, not certainties, so use them as a valuable guide to sharpen your trading edge.



