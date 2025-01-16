Candle Pattern Sync

3

Candle Pattern Sync is your ultimate tool for precision and insight in trading. Step into the future of trading with this innovative indicator that’s designed to help you understand market behavior by analyzing historical patterns and giving you an idea of what might come next. While the forecasts provide valuable probabilities based on history, they’re not guarantees – think of them as a powerful guide to inform your decisions, not a definitive answer.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130138/

What Makes Candle Pattern Sync Special?

  1. Smart Candle Pattern Recognition
    Input numbers of candle, and Candle Pattern Sync works its magic by scanning historical market data to uncover patterns that match. Once it identifies similar past setups, it instantly forecasts the market's potential next move – putting you ahead of the game.

  2. Multi-Timeframe Mastery (MTF)
    Why limit yourself to one timeframe? With the built-in MTF functionality, you can view forecasts from different timeframes all at once! Analyze the 1-minute chart while keeping an eye on the 1-hour forecast. Seamlessly bridge the gap between multiple perspectives for better-informed decisions.

  3. Customizable Color Zones & Detection
    Personalize your analysis like never before. Choose your preferred color zones and set the number of candles the indicator will detect. Whether you want a broader historical scope or precise, tight-knit patterns, Candle Pattern Sync adjusts to your needs.

  4. Dynamic MTF Panel Options
    Fine-tune the way forecasts appear on your screen with MTF panel customization. Select text sizes, colors, and styles to fit your workflow perfectly. Enjoy a clean, easy-to-read interface that makes trading a breeze.

Why Traders Love Candle Pattern Sync

  • Accurate Forecasting: The powerful forecasting algorithm means you’ll always have a glimpse of what’s next, allowing you to plan trades with confidence.

  • Flexibility Meets Simplicity: Advanced enough for professional traders, yet intuitive enough for beginners.

  • Full Customization: Make it yours with robust input options that adapt to your trading style.

How It Works

  1. Select your input candle.

  2. Candle Pattern Sync finds and matches historical patterns instantly.

  3. View forecasts for the next potential move – from the same timeframe or even across multiple timeframes using the MTF panel.

  4. Personalize the color zones, detect settings, and visual display to your exact specifications.

Why You Need This Indicator

Imagine having the ability to recognize patterns, predict outcomes, and adapt to ever-changing market conditions faster than ever. With Candle Pattern Sync, you don’t just react to the market – you anticipate it. Remember, forecasts provide probabilities based on historical data, not certainties, so use them as a valuable guide to sharpen your trading edge.


Prodotti consigliati
ABCD Harmonic Patterns
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicatori
Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
Fibonacci Volatility Bands
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126422/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Indicators 14 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
Indicatori
14 indicatori e strumenti ausiliari per un trading conveniente Questa utility contiene 14 strumenti aggiuntivi che possono essere utili per determinate azioni del trader,   semplificando e accelerando così il processo di trading. Dai un'occhiata al mio  #1 Trade Manager : include 66+ funzioni e indicatori  |   Contattami  se hai domande A causa delle diverse risoluzioni dei monitor, alcuni utenti potrebbero riscontrare che le etichette vengono visualizzate in sovrapposizione o troppo piccole. Se
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Three Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
5 (5)
Indicatori
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple metho
FREE
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicatori
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Visual comparison of history and current patterns
Vladimir Kähri
Indicatori
The indicator compares pattern found on chart history with the current price movement. Since history repeats itself, then, by comparing the two patterns, indicator can predict the further movement of the price. The indicator allows you to overlay highlighted history pattern with current movement and you will visually see this movement and will be able to compare the past and the present. To compare two patterns, you need: It is necessary to find and highlight a pattern on the history chart of a
Closing Average
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Closing average This is a completely new indicator in technical analysis. It is based solely on mathematical calculation. about signals It’s worth going into a buy transaction when the price has crossed the indicator line from bottom to top and it is under the price it is worth entering a deal on sell when the price is below the indicator line This author’s development, he doesn’t use any indicators of technical analysis in his analysis.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
In the context of trading,   Malaysia SNR   (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of   support and resistance levels   in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support   is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is strong enough to prevent the price from dropping further. Resistance
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
L'indicatore di pattern di candele giapponesi Hikkake è uno strumento specializzato progettato per identificare e rilevare i Pattern di Azione dei Prezzi Hikkake che si stanno formando su un grafico. Questi pattern si basano sul concetto di una falsa rottura da una barra interna, che spesso porta a potenziali opportunità di trading. La principale funzione dell'indicatore è analizzare le ultime cinque candele sul grafico e determinare se esse presentano le caratteristiche del pattern Hikkake. Qua
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicatori
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Infinity Oscillator Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicatori
Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
Price Action Map
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Price Action Map is an advanced trading indicator meticulously designed to provide clear visual insights into market structure by precisely labeling Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) . Traders who find it challenging to accurately identify higher highs, lower lows, or understand different market phases will find this tool exceptionally valuable. Price Action Map significantly simplifies the analysis process, enabling traders at all skill levels to con
Order Block Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
Forex 1 Minute Scalp With Arrow Premium
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading domain are reversal, retracement (or pullback), breakouts, and breakdowns. it work all currency pair, and work all timeframe 100% non repaint
PZ Sandwich Bars
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound aler
FREE
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicatori
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Swing High Low MT4
Suvashish Halder
1 (1)
Indicatori
The   Swing High Low Indicator   is an essential tool for traders who rely on price action. It automatically marks key reversal points (swing highs in red, swing lows in green), helping you visualize trends, spot breakouts, and draw precise trendlines. By highlighting these critical levels, the indicator reveals market structure shifts—whether the trend is strengthening, reversing, or entering consolidation. Perfect for all timeframes and strategies, it turns raw price data into actionable tradi
FREE
Pivot Points Daily MT4
Davide Zunino
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore rappresenta i Livelli di Pivo Points. E' possibile specificare il numero dei giorni per il quale l'indicatore viene visualizzato. Per il Forex non viene considerata la sessione di Domenica. E' possibile modificare per ogni livello colore, tipo e spessore linea .La visualizzazione avviene meglio con timeframe inferiori all'H1. Vengono graficati 4 livelli di supporto e resistenza con anche i livelli intermedi che è possibile disabilitare.
FREE
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Altri dall’autore
Area of Interest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.78 (18)
Indicatori
The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
FREE
Smart Volume Box MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Volume Box   is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, makin
Pro Support Resistance MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.91 (56)
Indicatori
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
FREE
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
SMT Divergence Pro
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
Area of Interest
Suvashish Halder
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
BPR and FVG Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Indicatori
We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119228/ So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pr
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicatori
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Volume Order Blocks
Suvashish Halder
5 (9)
Indicatori
Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
Manage Multiple Positions MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilità
Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
Smart Linear Regression MT5
Suvashish Halder
2 (1)
Indicatori
The   Smart Linear Regression   indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124893/ Overview: The   Smart Linear Regression   Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regr
Trading Notes MT5
Suvashish Halder
librerie
Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields:   Trad
FREE
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Pro Support Resistance
Suvashish Halder
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
FREE
Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
Smart Fibo Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicatori
Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
Smart Volatility Index MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
FREE
Cup and Handle MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (8)
Indicatori
Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
Smart Liquidity Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quart
Order Block Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
Volume Order Blocks MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.56 (9)
Indicatori
Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Pairs Navigator MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilità
Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
FREE
Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
Trading Notes
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
librerie
Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading
FREE
Filtro:
FXFXfxfx0
246
FXFXfxfx0 2025.05.16 04:39 
 

there are problems

Suvashish Halder
131614
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2025.05.16 05:25
Thank you for your feedback. I'm sorry to hear you experienced some issues. I'd really appreciate it if you could share more details so I can better understand the problems and fix them quickly.
Rispondi alla recensione