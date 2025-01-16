Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel

Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel by Winidecorw

I created this EA to make your life easier by making it easier and faster to open your trades.

The price will increase progressively, take advantage now!

Simplify Your Trading with the Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel

Are you tired of wasting time setting up each trade in MetaTrader 4? With the simple and easy MT4 trading dashboard, taking your trading to the next level has never been so quick and easy!


This Trade Assistant dashboard is the Simple and Easy solution:


Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel is designed with what you really need in mind:

  • Intuitive Interface – With just a few clicks, open trades seamlessly, saving time and eliminating manual errors.
  • Unbeatable Speed ​​– Execute orders in record time. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and any trading style that demands speed.
  • Flexible Settings – Customize lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and more, all from one easy-to-use dashboard.
  • Full Accessibility – Ideal for both beginner traders looking to simplify their learning curve and professionals looking to streamline their workflow.


With the simple and easy-to-use MT4 trading dashboard, your focus will be where it should be: making trading decisions, not struggling with complicated tools.


Get started now and experience the difference. Simplify. Automate. Save time.


MT4 Dashboard Assistant functions:

  • Market and Pending Orders
  • Fixed Lot
  • Martingale
  • Risk Based on Balance Percentage
  • Auto SL
  • Auto TP
  • Auto Risk Reward Ratio
  • Trail SL
  • MaxTrades Filter
  • MaxSpread Filter

Future updates that I will add to the panel:

  • Slipage Filter
  • News Filter
The panel can be used on Visual Mode backtest. The only limitation is that it cannot be moved in backtest, and it can only be used in Fixed Lot.

Let me know in the comments your opinion and what functions you would like to have in the panel.


Önerilen ürünler
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT5 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için   Demo Sürümünü BURADAN   indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ö
MRKD Vector
Jay Benedict Alfaras
Yardımcı programlar
MRKD Vector — Smart Trade Management Utility MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface. Key Features: Quick Order Execution Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders. Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control Adjust sto
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Pip Counter Indicator Point
Miguel Angel Ramirez Alvarez
Yardımcı programlar
Pip Counter Indicator Point   This Panel is a great tool for Traders who open multiple orders and want to have detailed control of their operations, as well as traders who want to see the pips obtained at the end of their Trading session. This Panel reports on the buy and sell orders you have open, the pips traveled, pips generated and distance from the Stop Loss Long: Indicates the number of open buy orders. Short: Indicates the number of open sell orders. PIPS Counter: Indicates the real-time
One Click Trader Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
One-Click Trader Utility for MT4 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT4 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
PipFinite Impulse PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.93 (61)
Göstergeler
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Yardımcı programlar
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade – Akıllı, Basit ve Güçlü İşlem Yönetimi Easy Trade, riski kontrol altında tutmak ve işlemleri sorunsuz gerçekleştirmek isteyen MetaTrader kullanıcıları için hepsi bir arada işlem yönetim çözümüdür. Gerçek kullanıcı geri bildirimleriyle sıfırdan tasarlanan Easy Trade, işlemleri birden fazla sembolde yürütmeyi, izlemeyi ve yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır – iş akışınızı karmaşıklaştırmadan. İster manuel olarak scalping yapın ister küçük bir işlem portföyü yönetin, Easy Trade dikkatinizi olması
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Arrow Micro Scalper , ölçeklendirme ve kısa vadeli ticaret için tasarlanmış, herhangi bir grafiğe ve finansal araca (Para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller) entegre edilmiş bir göstergedir. Çalışmasında dalga analizi ve trend yönü filtresini kullanıyor. M1'den H4'e kadar Zaman Çerçevelerinde kullanılması önerilir. Göstergeyle nasıl çalışılır. Gösterge, ayarları değiştirmek için 2 harici parametre içerir, geri kalanı zaten varsayılan olarak yapılandırılmıştır. Büyük oklar trend yönün
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Göstergeler
Basic Support and Resistance Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT5 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
Trade Shield
Damir Duseev
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Shield – Innovative Solution for Automated Trade Management Description: Trade Shield is a powerful and flexible trading expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 , designed to automatically close trades based on predefined conditions. It analyzes volume sequences , monitors drawdown , and closes trades with specific comments when the conditions are met. The EA is built to enhance trading account security , prevent signific Advantages of Trade Shield Flexible Trade Monitoring Supports trackin
Server Sentinel MT4
benoit blasco
Yardımcı programlar
Discover our all-in-one monitoring and notifications EA for MetaTrader. Designed to ensure traders’ security and peace of mind, this unique EA offers a full range of advanced features that will allow you to stay informed and control your account activity, anytime and anywhere.       Key Features : Continuous server monitoring: real-time notification on server availability and performance (Cpu, Ram, disk), connectivity, latency and more Advanced account management: live tracking of margin calls,
FREE
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Yardımcı programlar
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
Supply and Demand Draw MTF for MT4
Jorge Delgado Segura
Yardımcı programlar
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Spyder Equity Protection Stop
Sarvaddnya Pathrabe
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing Spyder Equity Protection EA: Your Shield in Forex Trading In the dynamic world of forex trading, protecting your hard-earned capital is paramount. That's where Spyder Equity Protection EA steps in - your reliable partner in safeguarding your trading account. ️ Total Peace of Mind : Spyder Equity Protection EA is designed to provide traders with unparalleled peace of mind. With its advanced equity protection mechanisms, you can set predefined loss levels, ensuring that your account
FREE
US Market Breakout Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to rec
MSD Utility
Kevin Beltran Keena
Yardımcı programlar
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Session
Basket Trades Panel
Opengates Success International
Yardımcı programlar
Basket trading is very interesting for those who are familiar with it. It is also very profitable if you know your way round BUT can be very destructive to anyone’s account if care is not taken. However, there are Basket traders all around making good incomes with it with ease. What it can do: This utility is created for them to remove the stress of opening trade on each of the currency symbol group. At just a click, it opens the symbol’s entire group of currency pair ORDERS in any of the direct
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : The indicator automatically identifies supply and demand zones based on historical price action and support/resistance levels, taking the gues
FREE
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Otomatik Trade Kapatma: zamana göre veya Kâr / Zarar tetikleyicisi Bu araçla, belirli bir koşul altında trade'leri otomatik olarak kapatabilirsiniz. Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için iletişime geçin   |   MT5 versiyonu Otomatik Kapatmayı etkinleştirmek için aşağıdaki parametreleri ayarlamanız gerekir (panelde): 1. Sembol   fonksiyonun uygulanacağı: belirli bir   [Symbol]   / veya   [ALL]   tüm semboller. 2.   Koşul,   ne zaman kapatılacağı: [if total] / [if
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Yardımcı programlar
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
3 (1)
Göstergeler
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter is an indicator created to measure and analyze the currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. Each bar it shows represents the currency's strength or weakness. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength o
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Yardımcı programlar
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
STP TradeManager for the STPatterns Strategy
Eric Evert Ouweneel
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The STP Trade Manager is a utility tailored to the ST Patterns strategy by Vladimir Poltoratskiy ( www.stpatterns.com ) While specifically made for this strategy, it can also be used for other trade management. Especially when you have a need for quickly making trades and risk management. It is a huge time saver and helps in quickly drawing the different ST Patterns corridors. People familiar with the ST Patterns strategy will recognize and above all; appreciate the functions of this EA. This
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir. The News Filter'ı satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşik ha
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4
Eda Kaya
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 4 is a purpose-built solution featuring professional-grade functionality for prop-firm traders on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool grants Forex traders fine-tuned control over risk and position sizing, promoting capital preservation and consistent profitability. The Prop Account Protector Expert Advisor, engineered for multi-symbol use with modular design, enables comprehen
Advanced NotifyMe
Denis Zyatkevich
Yardımcı programlar
Overview The Expert Advisor allows you to receive notifications to the mobile phone (or tablet PC), mailbox or play the sound alert when some events occured: opening or closing position, placing or deleting pending order; changing open price, stop loss or take profit; the account balance, equity, margin level, free margin or drawdown has reached the user specified level. You can specify a notification interval, notification text template and audio file for sound alerts. Expert Advisor saves the
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Forex Sentiment Trader PRO EA
Salvador Martinez Ramos
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
I have created this  MT4 Tool EA to test if it is more profitable to trade in favor of the mass sentiment of traders or it is better to go against it. Remember to authorize Myfxbook url in WebRequest options in MT4 .  Features: Market Sentiment update every 30 minutes SL TP BreakEven Trail SL Daily Target Profit Max Daily DrawDown (Useful for prop firm) Max Spread Filter Time Filter Custom Trade Comments Protection in case a pair is not read correctly from the web (Prevents improper closing or o
Close all trades buttons
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Yardımcı programlar
This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit. Check out my new trade dashboard assistant :  Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :) 
FREE
SideWay or Range Market Detector
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Göstergeler
This indicator uses a formula based on bollinger bands to determine if the market is in Range or not. It can be used to filter entries and not operate in a sideways market. It has a minimum value of 0.2 from which it could be operated, although you can modify it in the options to adjust it to your trading style or the market you use. If the histogram below is red, the market is in range, if it is green, volatility is higher.
FREE
Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Yardımcı programlar
This MT4 EA created by me to help you test Your Manual Trading strategies. The EA Automatically place: SL TP Trail SL Break-Even M.Basket Trail SL based on the distance of an EMA Lot or Lot multiplier And the multiple possible combinations. Once configured, you only have to hit the buttons The EA will place the Lot, the SL, TP, Basket, or Trail automatically so that you can focus on your strategy. The EA will work in Backtest or Live Trading, Real, or Demo.
News Filter Expert Advisor for MT4
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA that send you a Push notification to your MT4 phone APP and TURN OFF MT4 Automatically Before News.  This EA doesn't work in backtest From 1.7 version  the EA have  Close all trades before news functions added. You only need to allow that url in MT4 options: To see the url and how to add it to MT4, visit this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754402 When Metatrader is turned off, it saves the status of all the charts, indicators and Expert Advisors that you have in them
Average Daily Range Levels
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Göstergeler
The Average Daily Range Levels indicator shows the ADR levels on the chart as if they were supports and resistances and is updated daily. By default the indicator uses the 5-day average of the daily range. There are several strategies that suggest that these levels can be used to determine where the price can bounce and it is often said that the price can typically move 75% of the ADR. In future versions I may add alerts at each level Can you suggest any changes? Greetings!
Trend Hunter Beast
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Göstergeler
Trend Hunter Beast MT5 Indicator Easy to follow the overall trend by looking at a higher timeframe. Simple entry when the arrow appears. Exits are made on the opposite arrow, or you can place a stop loss below the last low or high, and a stop loss as desired. Applies to any Forex asset, although it is recommended to use pairs with low spreads. You can also use it on crypto assets or indices such as the SP500, etc. Check the trend on higher timeframes such as D1 and H1, and enter in the same d
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt