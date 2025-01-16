Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel

Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel by Winidecorw

I created this EA to make your life easier by making it easier and faster to open your trades.

The price will increase progressively, take advantage now!

Simplify Your Trading with the Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel

Are you tired of wasting time setting up each trade in MetaTrader 4? With the simple and easy MT4 trading dashboard, taking your trading to the next level has never been so quick and easy!


This Trade Assistant dashboard is the Simple and Easy solution:


Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel is designed with what you really need in mind:

  • Intuitive Interface – With just a few clicks, open trades seamlessly, saving time and eliminating manual errors.
  • Unbeatable Speed ​​– Execute orders in record time. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and any trading style that demands speed.
  • Flexible Settings – Customize lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and more, all from one easy-to-use dashboard.
  • Full Accessibility – Ideal for both beginner traders looking to simplify their learning curve and professionals looking to streamline their workflow.


With the simple and easy-to-use MT4 trading dashboard, your focus will be where it should be: making trading decisions, not struggling with complicated tools.


Get started now and experience the difference. Simplify. Automate. Save time.


MT4 Dashboard Assistant functions:

  • Market and Pending Orders
  • Fixed Lot
  • Martingale
  • Risk Based on Balance Percentage
  • Auto SL
  • Auto TP
  • Auto Risk Reward Ratio
  • Trail SL
  • MaxTrades Filter
  • MaxSpread Filter

Future updates that I will add to the panel:

  • Slipage Filter
  • News Filter
The panel can be used on Visual Mode backtest. The only limitation is that it cannot be moved in backtest, and it can only be used in Fixed Lot.

Let me know in the comments your opinion and what functions you would like to have in the panel.


