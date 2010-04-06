SideWay or Range Market Detector

This indicator uses a formula based on bollinger bands to determine if the market is in Range or not. It can be used to filter entries and not operate in a sideways market.

It has a minimum value of 0.2 from which it could be operated, although you can modify it in the options to adjust it to your trading style or the market you use.

If the histogram below is red, the market is in range, if it is green, volatility is higher.
