MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface.

Profit Threshold Filters Define minimum profit in points to activate breakeven or trail stop logic — perfect for scalping and swing strategies.

Real-Time Risk:Reward Calculations Instantly view the Risk-to-Reward ratio in USD as you adjust trade parameters.

Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control Adjust stop loss, take profit, and lot size instantly using [+] and [–] buttons.

Quick Order Execution Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders.

Whether you're managing a single trade or an entire portfolio, MRKD Vector empowers you to trade with confidence, clarity, and control. Ideal for traders who value precision and streamlined execution.





Coming Soon:

News Feature

Stay ahead of the markets with real-time economic news alerts directly in the MRKD Vector interface — helping you make informed trading decisions during volatile periods.



Portfolio Analytics



Gain deeper insights into your trading performance with visual portfolio metrics, trade history breakdowns, and profitability analytics to refine your strategy.