MRKD Vector
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jay Benedict Alfaras
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MRKD Vector — Smart Trade Management Utility
MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface.
🚀 Key Features:
-
Quick Order Execution
Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders.
-
Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control
Adjust stop loss, take profit, and lot size instantly using [+] and [–] buttons.
-
Customizable Risk Controls
Enable or disable SL/TP distance restrictions with a simple checkbox toggle.
-
Real-Time Risk:Reward Calculations
Instantly view the Risk-to-Reward ratio in USD as you adjust trade parameters.
-
Global Position Actions
Apply bulk actions with a click:
-
Break-even all positions
-
Trail-stop all positions
-
Close all positions
-
-
Profit Threshold Filters
Define minimum profit in points to activate breakeven or trail stop logic — perfect for scalping and swing strategies.
Whether you're managing a single trade or an entire portfolio, MRKD Vector empowers you to trade with confidence, clarity, and control. Ideal for traders who value precision and streamlined execution.
Coming Soon:
News FeatureStay ahead of the markets with real-time economic news alerts directly in the MRKD Vector interface — helping you make informed trading decisions during volatile periods.
Now with AI-powered TLDRs that summarize key economic events, currency shifts, and market sentiment each week — so you only see what matters.
Stay ahead of the markets with real-time economic news alerts directly in the MRKD Vector interface — helping you make informed trading decisions during volatile periods.
Portfolio Analytics
Gain deeper insights into your trading performance with visual portfolio metrics, trade history breakdowns, and profitability analytics to refine your strategy.