Forex Sentiment Trader PRO EA

I have created this MT4 Tool EA to test if it is more profitable to trade in favor of the mass sentiment of traders or it is better to go against it.

Remember to authorize Myfxbook url in WebRequest options in MT4.



Features:

Market Sentiment update every 30 minutes

SL

TP

BreakEven

Trail SL

Daily Target Profit

Max Daily DrawDown (Useful for prop firm)

Max Spread Filter

Time Filter

Custom Trade Comments

Protection in case a pair is not read correctly from the web (Prevents improper closing or opening of operations)

Suffix & Preffix in Symbols

The EA is Multy-currency and can trade on Demo or Real if you want (but be carefully, this tool is made to understand if it is better to trade for or against market sentiment... Use at your own risk)





You cannot baktest this tool since it operates in real time with current data from the market sentiment website.



You can choose any currency pairs you want (I recommend major pairs with less spread) as long as you have them active on MT4 Market Watch.



If the EA is configured to trade in Favor of Market Sentiment, it will open trades in currency pairs that are equal to or higher than the default percentage value chosen (Default 85, but you can choose the percentage you want) and close if it goes down at 60%



If you want to choose to trade Against of Market Sentiment, suppose that the market sentiment is more than 85% Long in EURUSD, then the EA would open a sell order in EURUSD and the order would be closed when the Long drops to 60%



