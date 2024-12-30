Catalyst Points
- Göstergeler
- Namu Makwembo
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 30 Aralık 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Spot Turning Points with Ease
The Catalyst Indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in analyzing potential turning points in price movements. By combining a smoothing technique with an advanced algorithm, this indicator offers signals that can support your trading analysis and decision-making.
Parameters:
|Variable
|(Defaults)
|Cycle
| 14
|Period
|21
|Drag
|0.2
|Computer Alerts
|True
|Play_Sound
|True
|Send_Email
|false
|Send_Notification
|True
|Signal_Bar
|0
How It Works
-
Signal Detection:
- Green Arrows: Appear at line crossings to indicate a potential buy signal.
- Red Arrows: Mark crossing points suggesting a potential sell signal.
-
Signal Panel: Stay informed at a glance with a built-in panel that updates in real-time:
- Empty: No active signal.
- Up: Indicates a buy signal.
- Down: Indicates a sell signal.
-
Customizable Alerts: Receive alerts via computer, email, or mobile notifications. Easily adjust settings to suit your needs.
Key Features
- Advanced Signal Generation: Combines the T3 indicator with proprietary algorithms for fast and reliable signal detection.
- Interactive Signal Panel: Displays the current market signal in real-time, ensuring you’re always informed.
- Visual Clarity: Arrows at crossing points make identifying potential price changes intuitive.
- Versatile Application: Ideal for forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies across multiple timeframes.
- Customizable Parameters: Adapt settings to fit your trading style and strategy.
Why Use the Catalyst Indicator?
- Identify critical price turning points with accuracy and speed.
- Gain confidence in your trades with real-time signal updates.
- Make informed decisions with a tool that adapts to your trading preferences.