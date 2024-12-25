Reversals
Reversals is a trading tool designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals. Suitable for all experience levels, it provides instant alerts across multiple channels, with customizable settings . Whether you’re a scalper or swing trader, Reversal Pro can be integrated into your existing strategy.
Key Features of Reversals
- Real-Time Alerts: Receive buy and sell signals directly via email, mobile, or desktop notifications.
- Non-Repaint Design: Once a signal is generated, it remains fixed.
- Multiple Market Compatibility: Works across all markets—forex, commodities, stocks, and indices.
- Customizable Settings: Adjust visual displays and alerts to suit your trading style.
Parameters:
|Variable
|(Defaults)
|Fast
| 5
|Slow
|50
|Alerts
|True
|Computer_Alerts
|True
|Mobile_Notification
|True
|Email_Notiication
|False
Getting Started:
Before diving into trading, take a moment to analyze the market carefully. Start by applying the Reversal Indicator to the chart of the symbol you intend to trade. Begin by identifying the overall trend, and then select the timeframe that aligns with your trading strategy.
Steps for Identifying a Bullish Reversal:
- Enter a Buy Trade when a bullish reversal signal appears, indicating a shift in market direction.
- Set Your Stop Loss below the most recent swing low or key level (indicated by a circle), providing protection in case the market moves against you.
- Exiting: Exit the trade when opposing signals start to appear, signaling a potential reversal.
Steps for Identifying a Bearish Reversal:
- Enter a Sell Trade when a bearish reversal signal appears, indicating a shift towards a downtrend.
- Set Your Stop Loss above the most recent swing high or key level (indicated by a circle), providing protection against adverse market movements.
- Exiting: Exit when opposing signals begin to appear, indicating a potential trend reversal.
Recommendations
Reversal Pro is fully compatible with all trading instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, stocks, and indices. It has been tested across various timeframes and market conditions.