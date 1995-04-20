Catalyst Points

Spot Turning Points with Ease

The Catalyst Indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in analyzing potential turning points in price movements. By combining a smoothing technique with an advanced algorithm, this indicator offers signals that can support your trading analysis and decision-making.


Parameters:

Variable (Defaults)
Cycle  14 
Period  21
Drag  0.2
Computer Alerts  True
Play_Sound   True
Send_Email  false
Send_Notification  True
Signal_Bar   0


How It Works

  • Signal Detection:

    • Green Arrows: Appear at line crossings to indicate a potential buy signal.
    • Red Arrows: Mark crossing points suggesting a potential sell signal.

  • Signal Panel: Stay informed at a glance with a built-in panel that updates in real-time:

    • Empty: No active signal.
    • Up: Indicates a buy signal.
    • Down: Indicates a sell signal.

  • Customizable Alerts: Receive alerts via computer, email, or mobile notifications. Easily adjust settings to suit your needs.

Key Features

  • Advanced Signal Generation: Combines the T3 indicator with proprietary algorithms for fast and reliable signal detection.
  • Interactive Signal Panel: Displays the current market signal in real-time, ensuring you’re always informed.
  • Visual Clarity: Arrows at crossing points make identifying potential price changes intuitive.
  • Versatile Application: Ideal for forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies across multiple timeframes.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adapt settings to fit your trading style and strategy.

Why Use the Catalyst Indicator?

  • Identify critical price turning points with accuracy and speed.
  • Gain confidence in your trades with real-time signal updates.
  • Make informed decisions with a tool that adapts to your trading preferences.



