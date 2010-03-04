Golden Rain MT5

About Golden Rain EA (The EA is built for the current market)

Golden Rain EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining precision entry with intelligent risk management. Operating within the high-liquidity London and New York sessions, the EA excels at identifying key reversal opportunities at validated support and resistance zones. Each trade undergoes rigorous validation through a multi-layer confirmation process, including candlestick patterns, trend alignment, and higher timeframe analysis. The system's hallmark is its adaptive three-tier position management, featuring dynamic trailing stops and an advanced profit protection mechanism. With built-in safeguards against high-spread conditions, news volatility, and adverse market environments, Golden Rain EA prioritizes capital preservation while targeting consistent returns. Perfect for traders seeking a professional-grade, fully automated Gold trading solution built for the current market.





PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $100 EVERY 10 SALES!!!





OPTIMIAL SETTING TO CHANAGE - RISK PERCENTAGE PER TRADE TO 2.0 - MINIMUM LOT SIZE TO 0.5 - MAXIMUM LOTS PER SINGLE POSITION TO 2.0 - MAXIMUM TOTAL LOTS ACROSS POTIONS TO 5.0 - ONLY USE ON XAUUSD





MESSAGE ME ONCE BOUGHT FOR SET FILE





Minimum Account Size

Recommended Initial Capital: $100,000 USD

Minimum Initial Capital: $1,000 USD

Optimal Initial Capital: $5,000 USD or more

Account Types

Recommended: ECN/Raw Spread Accounts

Acceptable: Standard Account with spreads under 20 points

Broker Requirements

Spread Type: Raw or low fixed spread

Execution Type: Market Execution

Required Leverage: 1:30 minimum

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Trading Instrument

Primary Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Primary Timeframe: H1

Confirmation Timeframe: H4

Key Features Technical Analysis

Dynamic S/R level detection with touch validation

Advanced pattern recognition (10+ candlestick patterns)

EMA trend validation on multiple timeframes

ADX-based trend strength confirmation

ATR volatility measurement system

Risk Management

0.5-2% risk per trade with adjustable parameters

Triple-tier position sizing (30/25/25 distribution)

Dynamic ATR-based stop loss calculation

Breakeven and trailing stop progression

Maximum 2% daily drawdown protection

Market Filters

20-point maximum spread threshold

Historical spread analysis

15-minute session opening avoidance

High-impact news event filtering

Maximum 3 trades per day

Trade Management

Three-target strategy with position scaling

Progressive stop loss movement after TP hits

ATR-based trailing stop activation

Conservative scaling for smaller accounts

Emergency risk-off protocols

Risk Protection

Real-time drawdown monitoring

Total exposure management (5% max)

Dynamic position sizing based on volatility

Spread spike protection

Emergency position closure system

Market Timing

Optimized for London/NY sessions

Session transition protection

30-minute news event buffer

Friday end-of-day risk reduction

Volume confirmation requirements

Development Philosophy Built on three core principles: 1. Capital Protection: Comprehensive risk controls 2. Market Adaptation: Dynamic parameter adjustment 3. Consistent Returns: Focus on steady growth

Optimal Trading Conditions

Normal market volatility

Standard spread conditions (<20 points)

Major trading sessions

Away from news events

Adequate account capitalization

Support and Updates

Regular optimization updates

Market adaptation adjustments

Risk management enhancements

Technical support

Strategy refinements

Note: While Golden Rain EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques, trading always carries inherent risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account and trade with risk capital only.