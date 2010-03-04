Golden Rain MT5

About Golden Rain EA (The EA is built for the current market)

Golden Rain EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining precision entry with intelligent risk management. Operating within the high-liquidity London and New York sessions, the EA excels at identifying key reversal opportunities at validated support and resistance zones. Each trade undergoes rigorous validation through a multi-layer confirmation process, including candlestick patterns, trend alignment, and higher timeframe analysis. The system's hallmark is its adaptive three-tier position management, featuring dynamic trailing stops and an advanced profit protection mechanism. With built-in safeguards against high-spread conditions, news volatility, and adverse market environments, Golden Rain EA prioritizes capital preservation while targeting consistent returns. Perfect for traders seeking a professional-grade, fully automated Gold trading solution built for the current market.


OPTIMIAL SETTING TO CHANAGE - RISK PERCENTAGE PER TRADE TO 2.0 - MINIMUM LOT SIZE TO 0.5 - MAXIMUM LOTS PER SINGLE POSITION TO 2.0 - MAXIMUM TOTAL LOTS ACROSS POTIONS TO 5.0 - ONLY USE ON XAUUSD


Minimum Account Size

  • Recommended Initial Capital: $100,000 USD
  • Minimum Initial Capital: $1,000 USD
  • Optimal Initial Capital: $5,000 USD or more

Account Types

  • Recommended: ECN/Raw Spread Accounts
  • Acceptable: Standard Account with spreads under 20 points

Broker Requirements

  • Spread Type: Raw or low fixed spread
  • Execution Type: Market Execution
  • Required Leverage: 1:30 minimum
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Trading Instrument

  • Primary Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Primary Timeframe: H1
  • Confirmation Timeframe: H4

Key Features Technical Analysis

  • Dynamic S/R level detection with touch validation
  • Advanced pattern recognition (10+ candlestick patterns)
  • EMA trend validation on multiple timeframes
  • ADX-based trend strength confirmation
  • ATR volatility measurement system

Risk Management

  • 0.5-2% risk per trade with adjustable parameters
  • Triple-tier position sizing (30/25/25 distribution)
  • Dynamic ATR-based stop loss calculation
  • Breakeven and trailing stop progression
  • Maximum 2% daily drawdown protection

Market Filters

  • 20-point maximum spread threshold
  • Historical spread analysis
  • 15-minute session opening avoidance
  • High-impact news event filtering
  • Maximum 3 trades per day

Trade Management

  • Three-target strategy with position scaling
  • Progressive stop loss movement after TP hits
  • ATR-based trailing stop activation
  • Conservative scaling for smaller accounts
  • Emergency risk-off protocols

Risk Protection

  • Real-time drawdown monitoring
  • Total exposure management (5% max)
  • Dynamic position sizing based on volatility
  • Spread spike protection
  • Emergency position closure system

Market Timing

  • Optimized for London/NY sessions
  • Session transition protection
  • 30-minute news event buffer
  • Friday end-of-day risk reduction
  • Volume confirmation requirements

Development Philosophy Built on three core principles: 1. Capital Protection: Comprehensive risk controls 2. Market Adaptation: Dynamic parameter adjustment 3. Consistent Returns: Focus on steady growth

Optimal Trading Conditions

  • Normal market volatility
  • Standard spread conditions (<20 points)
  • Major trading sessions
  • Away from news events
  • Adequate account capitalization

Support and Updates

  • Regular optimization updates
  • Market adaptation adjustments
  • Risk management enhancements
  • Technical support
  • Strategy refinements

Note: While Golden Rain EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques, trading always carries inherent risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account and trade with risk capital only.
