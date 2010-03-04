Golden Rain MT5
- Experts
- Ryan Mark Brandon Saunders
- Version: 1.1
About Golden Rain EA (The EA is built for the current market)
Golden Rain EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining precision entry with intelligent risk management. Operating within the high-liquidity London and New York sessions, the EA excels at identifying key reversal opportunities at validated support and resistance zones. Each trade undergoes rigorous validation through a multi-layer confirmation process, including candlestick patterns, trend alignment, and higher timeframe analysis. The system's hallmark is its adaptive three-tier position management, featuring dynamic trailing stops and an advanced profit protection mechanism. With built-in safeguards against high-spread conditions, news volatility, and adverse market environments, Golden Rain EA prioritizes capital preservation while targeting consistent returns. Perfect for traders seeking a professional-grade, fully automated Gold trading solution built for the current market.
PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $100 EVERY 10 SALES!!!
OPTIMIAL SETTING TO CHANAGE - RISK PERCENTAGE PER TRADE TO 2.0 - MINIMUM LOT SIZE TO 0.5 - MAXIMUM LOTS PER SINGLE POSITION TO 2.0 - MAXIMUM TOTAL LOTS ACROSS POTIONS TO 5.0 - ONLY USE ON XAUUSD
Minimum Account Size
- Recommended Initial Capital: $100,000 USD
- Minimum Initial Capital: $1,000 USD
- Optimal Initial Capital: $5,000 USD or more
Account Types
- Recommended: ECN/Raw Spread Accounts
- Acceptable: Standard Account with spreads under 20 points
Broker Requirements
- Spread Type: Raw or low fixed spread
- Execution Type: Market Execution
- Required Leverage: 1:30 minimum
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Trading Instrument
- Primary Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Primary Timeframe: H1
- Confirmation Timeframe: H4
Key Features Technical Analysis
- Dynamic S/R level detection with touch validation
- Advanced pattern recognition (10+ candlestick patterns)
- EMA trend validation on multiple timeframes
- ADX-based trend strength confirmation
- ATR volatility measurement system
Risk Management
- 0.5-2% risk per trade with adjustable parameters
- Triple-tier position sizing (30/25/25 distribution)
- Dynamic ATR-based stop loss calculation
- Breakeven and trailing stop progression
- Maximum 2% daily drawdown protection
Market Filters
- 20-point maximum spread threshold
- Historical spread analysis
- 15-minute session opening avoidance
- High-impact news event filtering
- Maximum 3 trades per day
Trade Management
- Three-target strategy with position scaling
- Progressive stop loss movement after TP hits
- ATR-based trailing stop activation
- Conservative scaling for smaller accounts
- Emergency risk-off protocols
Risk Protection
- Real-time drawdown monitoring
- Total exposure management (5% max)
- Dynamic position sizing based on volatility
- Spread spike protection
- Emergency position closure system
Market Timing
- Optimized for London/NY sessions
- Session transition protection
- 30-minute news event buffer
- Friday end-of-day risk reduction
- Volume confirmation requirements
Development Philosophy Built on three core principles: 1. Capital Protection: Comprehensive risk controls 2. Market Adaptation: Dynamic parameter adjustment 3. Consistent Returns: Focus on steady growth
Optimal Trading Conditions
- Normal market volatility
- Standard spread conditions (<20 points)
- Major trading sessions
- Away from news events
- Adequate account capitalization
Support and Updates
- Regular optimization updates
- Market adaptation adjustments
- Risk management enhancements
- Technical support
- Strategy refinements
Note: While Golden Rain EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques, trading always carries inherent risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account and trade with risk capital only.