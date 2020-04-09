Description: Secret Rebate

Overview

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines multiple technical indicators and risk management strategies to ensure efficient trading. This Ea is Sculp for rebate and safe strangies

Key Features

Risk Management Stop Loss & Take Profit : Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit for pips.

: Trailing Stop :

: Dynamically adjusts Stop Loss to lock in profits as the market moves in favor of the trade.

BreakEvent

Inputs/Parameters

Trade Parameters

LotSize : Volume of each trade. StopLoss : Stop Loss in pips . TakeProfit : Take Profit in pips . TrailingStop : Distance for the trailing stop in pips . BreakEvent : Distance for the in pips.



Usage Recommendations

Backtest the EA using MetaTrader 4’s Strategy Tester to ensure that it works correctly with your broker’s conditions.

using MetaTrader 4’s to ensure that it works correctly with your broker’s conditions. Use the EA in a demo account before deploying it on a live account.

before deploying it on a live account. Adjust Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to align with your risk tolerance and market conditions.

Default Setting Preset is Recommen in M5 XAUUSD You can see BackTest in Screenshot or BackTest by Yourself

