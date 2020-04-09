Secret Rebate

Description: Secret Rebate

You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85

Overview

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines multiple technical indicators and risk management strategies to ensure efficient trading. This Ea is Sculp for rebate and safe strangies

Key Features

  1. Risk Management

    • Stop Loss & Take Profit:
      • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit for pips.
    • Trailing Stop:
      • Dynamically adjusts Stop Loss to lock in profits as the market moves in favor of the trade.
    • BreakEvent

Inputs/Parameters

  • Trade Parameters
    • LotSize : Volume of each trade.
    • StopLoss : Stop Loss in pips  .
    • TakeProfit : Take Profit in pips  .
    • TrailingStop : Distance for the trailing stop in pips .
    • BreakEvent :  Distance for the in pips.

    Usage Recommendations

    • Backtest the EA using MetaTrader 4’s Strategy Tester to ensure that it works correctly with your broker’s conditions.
    • Use the EA in a demo account before deploying it on a live account.
    • Adjust Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to align with your risk tolerance and market conditions.
    • Default Setting Preset is Recommen in M5 XAUUSD You can see BackTest in Screenshot or BackTest by Yourself
    *******if You have question or need support pls contact me.*********













      Produits recommandés
      Exp Tick Hamster MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.62 (13)
      Experts
      Expert avec optimisation automatique de tous les paramètres pour n'importe quel symbole de trading pour MetaTrader 4. Échange d'EA sans paramètres ! Tick   Hamster     - Il s'agit d'un   expert en trading automatisé pour les débutants et les utilisateurs qui ne souhaitent pas créer de conseiller ! Faites l'expérience du trading automatisé sans tracas avec notre conseiller expert adapté aux débutants. Pas besoin de vous soucier de configurations compliquées : notre expert s’occupe de tout pour vo
      Ilan Spirit
      Denis Kudryashov
      Experts
      Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
      Magic Grid
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.5 (26)
      Experts
      Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
      FREE
      Vizzion
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
      Blue CARA MT4
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
      Forex Diamond EA
      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (5)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
      Max ScalperSpeed
      Paranchai Tensit
      Experts
      Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
      PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      5 (5)
      Experts
      The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
      Fxdolarix
      Andrey Kozak
      Experts
      Fxdolarix est un robot scalper automatique pour GBPUSD M5. A été testé sur un compte réel pendant 3 mois. Le robot utilise une stratégie de scalping axée sur les mouvements de prix intrajournaliers à court terme. L'accent principal est mis sur l'identification des moments de volatilité à court terme et l'exécution de transactions rapides. Le robot utilise des indicateurs tels que : iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. À l'aide de ces indicateurs, le robot identifie la direction de la tendance et, avec l'ai
      EA ICT Price Action
      Bannawat Pipatniwat
      Experts
      Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD) This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with 2-digit decimal precision. The system operates on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, making trading decisions based on short- to medium-term price movements. The EA utilizes both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to capture breakout opportunities. In the event of a sharp price movement or spike, the system is also programmed to place counter-trend orders
      Fundamental Robot MT4
      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
      Experts
      Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
      Forex Gump Special
      Andrey Kozak
      Experts
      Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
      Expert Smart Trend MT4
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.5 (2)
      Experts
      The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
      Success Forex
      Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
      Experts
      Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
      Wolf Stream
      Vadym Nemo
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
      Reverse Grid
      Paranchai Tensit
      Experts
      Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
      Vermont
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      Experts
      The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
      Super Grid Nineth Generation
      Syarif Nur Arief
      Experts
      Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
      VR Black Box
      Vladimir Pastushak
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      Le robot de trading VR Black Box est basé sur la stratégie de suivi de tendance populaire et éprouvée. Au cours de plusieurs années, il a été amélioré sur les comptes de trading en direct grâce à des mises à jour régulières et à l'introduction de nouvelles idées. Grâce à cela, VR Black Box est devenu un robot de trading puissant et unique qui peut impressionner aussi bien les traders débutants que expérimentés. Afin de se familiariser avec le robot et d'évaluer son efficacité, il suffit de l'ins
      Pro Scalping
      Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
      3 (1)
      Experts
      Pro Scalping  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The ATR-based, RSI, WPR indicator and an Stochastic filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,   default settings reccomend for EURUSD M15 GMT +3 .  Please use max spread 2 if you will not have orders change it to 3. Use a broker with good execution and with a
      Jet Punch
      Didit Haryadi Saputra
      Experts
      Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
      Multi currency EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
      EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
      Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
      Experts
      The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
      Smart Funded Hft
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.81 (64)
      Experts
      Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
      Macd Pro I
      Steve Zoeger
      Experts
      MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
      Hamster Gold Trading
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      Experts
      Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
      Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
      Ant nest 7 in 1
      Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
      Team Trading Nzdusd
      Hulya Cinar
      Experts
      Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
      Santa Scalping
      Morten Kruse
      2.84 (19)
      Experts
      Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (170)
      Experts
      Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
      Goldex AI
      Mateo Perez Perez
      4.76 (21)
      Experts
      Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
      Scalp Unscalp MT4
      Connor Michael Woodson
      4 (4)
      Experts
      Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.8 (41)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.58 (31)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.39 (36)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      Stock Indexes EA MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.37 (19)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
      Diamond PRO
      Fanur Galamov
      4.85 (60)
      Experts
      1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
      Dynamic Pips MT4
      Thi Thu Ha Hoang
      5 (1)
      Experts
      ️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
      Bitcoin Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.69 (64)
      Experts
      The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
      GbpUsd Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (91)
      Experts
      The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
      EA Gold Stuff
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.73 (1052)
      Experts
      EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
      DS Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.43 (7)
      Experts
      Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
      Trend AI EA
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.9 (20)
      Experts
      L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
      AI Gold Sniper
      Ho Tuan Thang
      Experts
      Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
      Gold Trend Scalping MT4
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      5 (1)
      Experts
      VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
      BB Scalping
      Vasiliy Strukov
      Experts
      BB Scalping Expert est mon dernier chef-d'œuvre en matière de cassure, de scalping et de trading sans martingale pour l'or avec précision ! Ce système gère les cassures en combinant les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur zigzag. Plusieurs ordres en attente sont placés au plus haut et au plus bas des bandes de Bollinger. Lorsqu'il se déclenche, un stop suiveur suit le prix de cassure jusqu'à ce que les ordres soient stoppés. L'EA utilise l'indicateur zigzag pour un stop loss dynamique afin de pr
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (17)
      Experts
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
      Waka Waka EA
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.31 (48)
      Experts
      EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
      Infinity Trader EA
      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (13)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
      Croesus Gold EA MT4
      Lin Lin Ma
      3.17 (6)
      Experts
      Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
      Dark Gold
      Marco Solito
      4.73 (90)
      Experts
      Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
      AW Recovery EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.39 (84)
      Experts
      L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
      Gold Throne MT4
      DRT Circle
      4.5 (2)
      Experts
      Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
      Three Little Birds
      Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
      Experts
      ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
      GoldMinerFX
      Van Hoa Nguyen
      5 (3)
      Experts
      GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
      OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
      Connor Michael Woodson
      5 (1)
      Experts
      OpenScalp GXT est un système de scalping simple, basé sur le consensus des derniers modèles GPT. Vous pouvez sélectionner le modèle de votre choix dans le menu déroulant des paramètres d'entrée ou laisser l'EA choisir automatiquement. Chaque ordre est passé individuellement, un trade à la fois, sans martingale ou grille. De plus, chaque position est protégée par un stop loss dynamique virtuel, avec un stop loss fixe entièrement personnalisable disponible. Le consensus de l'IA combiné au moteur d
      Plus de l'auteur
      R6 Sculping
      Vinutthapon Bumroong
      Experts
      R6 Scalping EA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale or hedge.  This EA can be run from very small accounts and Free swap. As small as   1000 $ or 1000 cent minimum  Recommendations The minimum deposit is 1000 USD.    Use a broker with good execution and Low Spread. A very fast VPS is required. NOTE : I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD. You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link  https
      Perfect Panel Standard MT5
      Vinutthapon Bumroong
      Utilitaires
      Trade Panel – The Smart Trading Tool for Every Strategy Elevate your trading experience with Trade Panel , designed for traders of all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned professional, this platform simplifies trading with powerful features to efficiently manage your portfolio. Key Features Flexible Lot Size Adjustment Manually adjust lot sizes to suit your trading needs. Utilize the automatic lot sizing feature to align your trades with your desired risk percentage (% Risk) for
      M107 Sniper
      Vinutthapon Bumroong
      Experts
      The Sniper Trading Bot is a highly precise automated trading system designed to capture optimal entry and exit points using the "Sniper" strategy, which focuses on high-probability setups. This bot is specifically tailored for trading XAUUSD, a highly volatile asset. It is optimized for the 30-minute (M30) time frame to provide an effective overview of short- to medium-term gold price trends. You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link  https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514b
      Easy Indy
      Vinutthapon Bumroong
      Indicateurs
      This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
      Digy Dig
      Vinutthapon Bumroong
      Experts
      SMC_LiquidityGrab_EA - Smart Money Concept (SMC) Ai Automated Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Sale 75% First 10 Order!!!!!!! You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link  https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85 In Screenshot Tester is XAUUSD TF M5 Default Config Overview: The SMC_LiquidityGrab_EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, aiming to detect and capitalize on trading opportunities based on Smart Money Concept (SMC
      Filtrer:
      Aucun avis
      Répondre à l'avis