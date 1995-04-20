Trend semaphore
- Göstergeler
- Victor Golovkov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings:
- red arrow - sell signal
- blue arrow - buy signal
If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated.
For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of the displayed arrow, as well as its color.
Three-level warning system:
- Pop-up window in the terminal
- Sending notifications
- Sending an email
The indicator does not repaint and is functional on all time frames, currency pairs, indices, etc.