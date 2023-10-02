Bars Deflection

5

The Bars Deflection trend indicator can be used with any trading pair and on any time frame. With this indicator it is impossible to miss the beginning of a trend.

Use Bars Deflection as a standalone strategy or as an addition to yours.

Signal arrows appear on the chart at the moment the bar opens and are located at the breakout level of the reverse movement. Thus, the arrows not only indicate the possible direction of movement of the quote, but also act as levels for analyzing the placement of stop orders. The arrows do not disappear or redraw.

The indicator provides two signal display modes:

  • Signal arrow only on the first bar of the trend (interleaving filter: true)
  • Signal arrow on each trend bar (interleaving filter: false)
Bars Deflection has only two technical settings:
  • Number of monitored bars (Bars)*
  • Deflection coefficient (Deflection)*
* The values of these parameters are chosen depending on the style of your approach to trading. The lower the value, the more aggressive trading.

The indicator is equipped with Alerts and Notifications functions. Enable or disable the messaging features you want.

This is the basic version of Bars Deflection. In the future, as the indicator is significantly updated and supplemented, the price of the product may increase.









İncelemeler 1
jabautista
3986
jabautista 2023.11.10 19:01 
 

Good indicator and author is very responsive to changes and updates.

