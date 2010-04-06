Bar compressor

The indicator calculates a combination of two moving averages and displays their trend in derivative units. Unlike traditional oscillators, the maximum and minimum values ​​in this indicator always correspond to the number of bars you want to track. This allows you to use custom levels regardless of volatility and other factors. The maximum and minimum values ​​are always static and depend only on the initial Bar review settings.


The indicator can be used as an independent trading systemtrading system.

Example 1.

Crossing the zero level by the middle line.

The line moves from the negative to the positive zone: Buy signal.

The line moves from the positive to the negative zone: Sell signal.


Example 2.

Reaching extremes by the middle line.

The middle line reaches the maximum value: Sell signal.
The middle line reaches the minimum level: Buy signal.

This indicator allows you to create your own custom strategies or use it in existing ones.

FREE
