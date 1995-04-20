Visual Position Sizer
- Göstergeler
- Brian David Austin
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Easily manage your risk and position sizing!
It can be tricky to size your trade in the moment, due to different currency / commodity values. For example, placing a 1 Lot position on XAUUSD can easily blow an account that could handle 1 lot on GBPUSD. See screenshots to see how Gold can move $500 on 1 lot much faster than GBPUSD.
THe indicator draws horizontal lines that allow you to easily compare the potential risk/reward across timeframes and symbols.
----
Inputs are:
Risk Size: The Loss/Profit you are looking to target. (eg 1% of your equity)
Lot Size: The position size you place to scale the trade to the chart/symbol
----
By having a standard measure of risk across Symbols and Timeframes, risk management becomes easy!