The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world of currency trading.

Forex Trend Tracker is good for all forex instruments and currency pairs. It can be used successfully on any time frame. The best time frame is H1. For scalping it is recommended to use the indicator on time frames lower than H1. For detecting trends it is recommended H1 or H4.


Key Features of Forex Trend Tracker:

  • Trend Detection: The indicator excels in spotting the onset of new trends, providing clear signals for both rising and falling markets.
  • Visual Representation: It displays an attractive line on trading charts that changes color according to the trend's direction—blue for uptrends and red for downtrends, aiding in quick trend recognition.
  • Directional Arrows: The inclusion of arrows pointing in the direction of the current trend makes it easier for traders to quickly understand market dynamics.
  • Buy and Sell Signals: It generates real-time buying and selling signals based on a combination of technical analysis and mathematical modeling to improve trading accuracy.
  • ATR Integration: By incorporating the Average True Range, the indicator refines its trend detection capability, allowing for a better assessment of market volatility.
  • Push Notifications: Traders can receive notifications directly on their mobile devices, ensuring they don't miss out on important trading opportunities.


Benefits of using Forex Trend Tracker:

  • Increased Profit Potential: The indicator’s ability to accurately identify trends and timely signals can lead to enhanced profit opportunities.
  • Reduced Risk: It helps traders minimize risks by aligning their trades with the prevailing market trends.
  • User-Friendly: Designed for ease of use, its intuitive interface and straightforward visual cues are accessible to traders at all levels of experience.
  • Time-Saving: Automating trend analysis and reducing the need for continuous chart monitoring frees up time for strategic planning and execution.

With the Forex Trend Tracker, forex traders can gain a significant edge by leveraging its powerful trend detection features, clarity in visual representation, and timely alerts. It is an invaluable addition for both novice and experienced traders aiming to make well-informed trading decisions and improve their market positioning.



Forex Trend Tracker Settings:

ATR_Period: Sets the period for the Average True Range indicator.
Precision_Level: Integer value that adjusts the indicator's precision. This needs to be visually modified for different pairs or instruments.
Show_Alerts: Toggle between true/false for enabling or disabling buy and sell signal alerts.
Send_Push_Notifications: Toggle between true/false for sending or not sending buy and sell alerts to mobile devices.
Prefix: The default abbreviation used for the indicator is "FTT".
Show_Info_Panel: Toggle between true/false for show and hide the information panel.

Enhance your forex trading performance and manage risks efficiently by integrating the Forex Trend Tracker into your trading toolkit today.

