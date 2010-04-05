FxArk KijunR Grid EA

The KijunR uses a Grid method with a breakeven feature, its based around the RSI and Kijun-Sen of the Ichimoku indicator

Its recommended to be used with a cent account as it requires a high volume of capital along with a broker that allows numerous open positions, along with this low spreads are desired. All major pairs can be traded with this EA, including commodities and on all TFs though before any usage please optimize.

IMPORTANT: These parameters will need to be increased to the max open trade/pending order count of your broker
Pending Order deletion Count [Default set to six, change immediately upon use]
Open Trades deletion [Default set to six, change immediately upon use]


Parameters:

Lot Size

Grid settings-
Grid Distance in pips
Money Close in pips

Breakeven -
profit in pips
Breakeven offset

Indicator settings -
Rsi Period
Daily Kijun Period [Fixed to daily TF]

Days to trade -
Mon-Sun [Sat/Sun set to false]


