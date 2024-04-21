FxArk Viper Grid system

Introducing FxArk Viper system - a powerful Forex trading tool that scalps and hunts the market for small profits using the true and tested moving average strategy

The system is able to run on any time frame, though its advised to run on the lower time frames where it performs the best, the system parameters are also customizable, it implements a grid method along with martingale [which can be disabled if the parameter is changed to 1].
We highly recommend you to the test the EA on demo first for some days or even months to gain confidence in using so, along with back-testing the EA and running optimization tests in the MT4 strategy tester.

The following parameters are available for customization:

Lot_Size - Self explanatory
Lots_Martingale - Martingale lot size [Change value to 1 for no martingale]
BS_Distance_Pips - Buys/Sell Distance in pip value
Money_Close - Self explanatory
Main_EMA - Lower value EMA for signal
Trend_EMA - Higher value EMA for trend direction
CandleBodySizePips - Size of candle in pip value

***Added parameters:
Trading_Days - Days to trade with True or False option

Recommended for brokers with low spread and account balance of $1000USD on the EUR/USD pair. $100USD accounts were tested [Results in picture] though this was done after optimization.

We can't stress enough the importance of optimization. Please note: Buying EA and then assuming that it will generate you loads of profits is something deceiving and fake. Any EA you purchase only helps you to a certain extent and needs proper analyses before entering the real market

