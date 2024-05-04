Kong RSI Grid FXARK



This system uses a simple yet effective RSI level method that implements a grid trading style.



Please note to optimize system before use and do a full back test on system before implementing in live trading



The system may work on any pair and time frame(though preferably on lower TF with optimized parameters), though best to use on EUR/USD with low spreads with an account balance of $1000USD though lower amounts(as seen in screenshots) have been tested and the system still functions.



Highly recommend using a cent account.

The following parameters can be changed



Lot Size

Pip Pending

Grid distance in Pips

Profit close in Pips

RSI period

Candle Start ID

Candle totals

Mon-Sun trading allowance



We again heavily recommend optimization before use. Trading is risky.

