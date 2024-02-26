**** PLEASE READ ALL BELOW COMMENTS CAREFULLY !!!

PRESET FILES ATTACHED FOR FEW PAIRS IN COMMENT-2 (BASED ON BACKTEST FOR LAST 3 MONTHS ON 99.9% TICK DATA)

1) Time Frame : M15 suggested

2) First Entry : Based on Trend Indicator(s)

3) If Above entry goes in profit, EA books the trade at predefined profit, which may be different for different pairs. This has been found out based on latest 99.9% back tests for all pairs

4) If above entry goes in loss, then the EA starts averaging the trade at predefined levels, which may be different for different pairs. This has been found out based on latest 99.9% back tests for all pairs

5) EA can also open a reverse (hedge trade) if the Trend reverse based on the indicators which are used in EA. This reverse trade will also have profit booking and averaging process.

6) The EA works on Martingale Grid opening in linear mode as follows

a. 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.5 and so on

b. And NOT with martingale multiplying mode as 0.1, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16

7) Even if its martingale averaging mode, its NOT risky if your follow proper Money management as per below capital requirements. (In fact, such averaging is much safer than opening a big Lot Trade at start with a Stop Loss)

8) Capital required for safe trading = 1000 USD per 3 pairs

9) Following pairs can be traded by EA (Recommended to trade in below sequence based on the Capital. E.g

a. If you have 1000 USD capital then trade first 3 Pairs

b. If you have 2000 USD capital then trade first 6 Pairs and so on

10) Recommended Pairs to be traded

a. AUDCAD

b. AUDCHF

c. EURNZD

d. NZDCAD

e. GBPNZD

f. EURCAD

g. NZDUSD

h. EURAUD

i. NZDCHF

j. GBPCAD

k. CADCHF

l. AUDNZD





11) Inputs

a. Magic Number

i. Magic Number for Trade

b. Base Lot Size (First Trade)

i. First Trend Trade will be taken with this lot size

c. Martingale Check for Averaging

i. If Martin = 1 then Further Grid Trades will be taken by adding Base Lots in each trade

ii. E.g. If Base lots = 0.01 then further trades will be taken as 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.05 and so on

iii. E.g. If Base lots = 0.03 then further trades will be taken as 0.03, 0.06, 0.09, 0.12 and so on

iv. If Martin = 0 then Further Grid Trades will be taken = Base Lots

d. Max. Spread for Entry/Exit

i. Trade will not entered or exited if spread is more than this value

e. Exit Profit (First Trade) per 0.01 Lots

i. First Trade will be booked with this profit.

ii. E.g. If this value is 3 and Base Lots = 0.01 then first trade will be booked at $3

iii. E.g. If this value is 3 and Base Lots = 0.03 then first trade will be booked at $9

f. Exit Profit (Basket) per 0.01 Lots

i. If Basket is created, then whole basket will be booked with this profit.

ii. E.g. If this value is 2 and Base Lots = 0.01 then whole basket will be booked at $2

iii. E.g. If this value is 1 and Base Lots = 0.01 then whole basket will be booked at $1

g. Grid Size for Averaging

i. If first trade goes in loss then it will be averaged at specific pips intervals based on this input

h. Profit Exit Mode (Basket)

i. If ExitMode is set = 1 then the basket will be exited with profit mentioned in Exit Profit per 0.01 lots