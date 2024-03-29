King Trader MT4

KING TRADER EA is a straightforward expert advisor, initiating buy trades only during market oversold zones. Given the historical bullish trajectory of the stock market since the early 1900s, KING TRADER adopts a conservative approach, avoiding exposure to market crashes or sell-offs and selectively engages in buy trades only (at oversold zones), ensuring minimal risk and the lowest drawdowns on your account. Quality trades over quantity !!

Many of us have experienced the pitfalls of manual trading, succumbing to emotional impulses and errors. Avoid repeating these mistakes by entrusting your trading activities to KING TRADER. With this EA, you can focus on your other commitments while it handles your trades efficiently. This EA is perfect for part-time traders, who cannot follow market 24/5. Our goal is to simply help you maximize your profit and reduce your risks whilst trading in the market.

It's essential to adhere to the recommended set values and please refrain from altering the parameters without our consultation. This EA has been back tested thoroughly to give you the optimal results with minimal risk. Be patient and don't get greedy. Always prioritize risk management, this is not a race. And remember "Consistence is Key" !

We have performed 99.9% quality Real Tick and Real Spread backtests, which proves that KING TRADER is profitable under real market conditions !!

!WARNING! KING TRADER does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for trades every day! The trades are rare but accurate and profitable !







IMPORTANT recommendations:

Testing: You should ALWAYS do some testing on your own broker before running ANY EA live on the market. You can contact me here if you have any questions.

Set files: Recommended set file can be downloaded here: US30 set file , UK100 set file

Make sure to load the set file before you start trading.

Risk: Follow these recommended lot sizes to have the lowest risk and greatest returns based on your deposit amount: US30 Lot sizes , UK100 Lot sizes

Make sure you set the correct lot sizes before you start trading based on your deposit amount. Please, test KING TRADER on a demo account or strategy tester first in order to get familiar with all features and settings! Especially the lot sizes since they usually differ between some brokers.

Market: US30 Index, UK100 index. ( more indices set files coming soon)

Timeframe: The strategy to be used on the Daily timeframe .

Minimum deposit: $1000.

Trading Platform: MT4

Brokers: We recommend ICMarkets, Pepperstone or any other reputable broker that offers low spreads and good executions. This EA works on all brokers though!

VPS: Any high performance VPS with good server uptime. FXVM is a good one and very affordable, you can use this link to check it out: https://fxvm.net/?aff=64398

Note: KING TRADER , like any expert advisor, will require a VPS in order to run continuously and to activate trades.

Tip: Once you setup your VPS, make sure that your Metatrader app always runs on windows start-up, just in case your VPS undergoes any unforeseen updates.





If you have any questions or facing any difficulties, feel free to PM me.





