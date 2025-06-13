SafeGridX

SAFEGRIDX – AI-Powered Grid Trading, Built for Gold. Built for Safety.

Step up your trading game with SAFEGRIDX—where intelligent automation meets unbeatable risk control!
Powered by advanced AI logic, SAFEGRIDX takes grid trading to the next level, delivering powerful profits on XAUUSD and other top symbols—while keeping your capital protected at all times. EA will only work with my custom settings , u will have losses without my custom settings .

MIN Balance - 500$ ( min 200$ profit monthly for  every 500$ balance)

The live signal has special settings. After purchase, you must receive your own specific file and the one for your broker.

LIVE SIGNAL- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321118?source=Site+Signals+My

MYFXBOOK-  CONTACT ME TELEGRAM @ricky241995

With automatic lot size
  • Dedicated Private Server: The EA requires a connection to our exclusive server to function properly. Without this connection, losses are inevitable.
  • Floating Take Profit: The system dynamically adjusts take profit levels for fast and efficient gains
  • Daily Profit Target: Users can set an overall daily profit goal.
  • Institutional Order Tracking: The EA detects and follows large-scale buy and sell orders from major financial institutions.

  • 24/7 Support: Our team provides round-the-clock assistance for all users.

     Recommendations:

    • Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD) 
    • Timeframe = Xauusd 5M
    • Capital min = $500
    • Broker = Any
    • Account type = any, lower spread preferred
    • Leverage = 1:200 more 
    • VPS = preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
    • If you have any questions, send a message.

    To experience the power of institutional trading, connect to our server and let SAFEGRIDX take control of your trades!


Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA


What Makes SAFEGRIDX a Game Changer?

  • AI-Driven Grid & Recovery: Our adaptive algorithm automatically analyzes market conditions, optimizes entries, and manages grids smarter than ever.

  • Total Account Protection: Daily profit targets, drawdown limits, and dynamic equity safeguards mean you trade with confidence—never fear.

  • Set & Forget Simplicity: SAFEGRIDX does the heavy lifting, so you can relax and watch your balance grow.

  • Smart Profit Locking: Advanced trailing stop, risk-free trading, and grid safety logic help you secure gains and minimize risk—automatically.

  • Pro Dashboard: Real-time stats and trade transparency put you in full control.

Perfect for:

  • Traders who want next-gen, AI-powered automation

  • Anyone who values security, simplicity, and powerful returns

Ready for trading that’s as smart as you are?
SAFEGRIDX – AI-Powered. Safe. Profitable. The future of grid trading is here.






















