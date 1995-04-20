Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts

Market Structure MTF Dashboard Alerts: Is an fast way of checking the currently market structure on 4 timeframes! It lets you know if you are trading in the direction of both long-term and shor-term market bias. It is setup to track the High and Low positions to determine the current bias. Once the bias is shifting on the any of the 4 timeframes - you have the option to have an alarm notify you of the change. 

Once the alarm has gone off - you will be able to see a break of structure (BOS) forming on the timeframe which is a strong indicator for the change of direction.  


How it works:

The Market Structure MTF Dashboard is monitoring price on multiple time frames and gives the current directional bias - for example if Higher Highs are forming - you will have a green market against the timeframe. If lower lows are forming - it will show a red market. 

If you have a scenario where all 4 timeframes are matching (all green or all red) this will act as further confirmation on the direction to trade. 

This indicator is intended to be used alongside your own trading rules. 


Settings:

  • Select the 4 timeframes. 
  • Activate alarms for each timeframe. 
  • change the position of the dashboard. 


